Safety team offers free OSHA training

U.S. Army-Pacific Safety Office

News Release

Bill Abney, occupational safety and health administration instructor, from Eastern Kentucky University, discusses hazardous materials placards during the June U.S. Army-Pacific Safety Symposium in Seoul, Korea. Abney will provide electrical safety training at Schofield Barracks, July 19-23. (Courtesy Photo)SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Building on the knowledge and partnerships created during the Pacific Safety Symposium, held in Korea last month, the U.S. Army-Pacific safety team has arranged for an occupational safety and health administration instructor to conduct an OSHA Electrical Safety Course, here.

The course is scheduled for July 19-23 at the Schofield Barracks Education Center, Building 560, 2nd Floor, Room 213. The class will be led by Bill Abney, from Eastern Kentucky University, who works with the U.S. Army Combat Readiness/Safety Command, to provide continuing education and training for Army safety professionals worldwide.

According to OSHA, electrocutions are one of the top four leading causes of workplace fatalities.

“Each year many Army personnel are injured and even die in preventable electrical accidents,” said Jaye Shareef, a safety specialist with 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command. “Most accidents and incidents can be avoided by following electrical safety rules, since electric currents at home and work have enough power to cause death by electrocution. Even changing a light bulb can be dangerous if you come in contact with the live part of the socket — it could kill you.”

Abney tailors OSHA courses to situations that tactical safety specialists and additional duty safety officers could encounter in the field.

“During the June training symposium, Abney taught safety professionals how to recognize impending danger, face risks, deal with potential accidents at work and at home, and provided outstanding hazardous materials instruction,” said Scott Knowles, safety manager with USARPAC. “Quality training is especially difficult during reset and prior to deployment. This training specifically targets the issues and problems occurring in our area of responsibility.”

Saving lives and preventing injuries both on and off duty, through leadership and education, is a priority for USARPAC Commander Lt. Gen. Benjamin Mixon and USARPAC Safety Director Tommy Penrose and his staff.

“USARPAC’s dedication to safety training is evident, even through tough economic times, as this course is cost-free for participants,” Shareef said.

Army safety and health regulations require adequate and ongoing training for safety professionals.

“Training provides safety managers and additional duty safety officers with the skills, knowledge and experience needed to keep them competent in the safety and health aspects of the work,” Penrose said. “Participants will learn the warning signs and safety precautions essential to preventing accidents, Army property losses and most importantly — loss of lives.”

Participants who finish the training may earn continuing education units and will receive a certificate of completion.

“USARPAC has experienced home and workplace electrical incidents, and we have numerous electrical safety violations throughout our workplaces, so the relevance of this OSHA training is clear,” Knowles said. “Electrical safety is a serious matter, and precautions are of utmost importance.”

This electrical course is only available for U.S. Army-Pacific safety officers and additional duty safety officers who are 0018 (Safety) and have one year’s retainability. For more information, call 438-2280 or e-mail scott.knowles@us.army.mil.

Category: News, Safety, Training