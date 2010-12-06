Hawaii’s small businesses benefit from contracting forum

Local companies learn how to navigate, acquire Army contracts

Nancy Rasmussen, U.S. Army-Pacific Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — More than 180 Hawaii small businesses, including 27 exhibitors, convened at the Hale Ikena Community Club, here, Nov. 23, to discover how to benefit from Army contracting opportunities.

Hawaii Army Industry Day hosted company representatives from across the state, ranging from custom identity apparel distributors; cleaning and equipment suppliers; education product and furnishing suppliers; mechanical, electrical and architectural engineers; industrial compressor and sandblasting equipment suppliers; and green energy innovators.

The event was cosponsored by the Army’s Office of Small Business Programs Expeditionary Contracting Command, or SBPECC, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Honolulu District.

“Our presence here today is to provide minority-owned businesses access to contracting resources and capital to boost their success,” said Dana Hauanio, director, Honolulu Minority Business Enterprise Center, U.S. Department of Commerce, University of Hawaii-Manoa, Shidler College of Business.

“Our organization focuses on fostering opportunities for small business by providing them central contracting regulations and helping them better understand the government contracting process,” said Duane Inoue, associate director, SBPECC.

He said that anyone interested in doing business with the Army should and could attend, but businesses that had initiated interest in Army contracts through the command’s website were invited to the day’s event by e-mail.

Minella Segi, sales manager for a local, customer-focused apparel business said that by attending the event, she and Mona Ragodos, corporate account manager, hoped to increase their visibility and exposure to the Army and its Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Command.

Col. Michael Hoskin, director, SBPECC, is responsible for the contracting mission in Hawaii and came up with the concept of Hawaii Army Industry Day.

“I intend to offer several events each year, similar to the one today, to showcase the U.S. Army Contracting Command’s commitment to our nation’s small businesses,” Hoskin said.

Hoskin has more than 17 years of experience in expeditionary contingencies, including Operation Iraqi Freedom, and in managing various major contracts for infrastructure projects, base operation services, construction management and engineering services.

“Many small businesses have been employed by major contractors for subcontract work in the past, mainly because they haven’t known how to navigate through the government’s contracting-process maze,” Hoskin said. “My goal is to educate those smaller businesses, so they have a chance to earn a bigger piece of the Army’s contracting pie.”

“This forum is a great opportunity for the Army, the Corps and the local contracting community to get to know each other better,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Guttormsen, commander, USACE-HD.

“Construction is a team effort, and we all have a role to play. We’re all working to support Soldiers, their families and local communities with the best possible facilities and services.”

Category: Army Community Covenant, Community Relations, Leadership, News