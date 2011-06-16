Local cadet graduates from West Point

Department of the Army U.S. Military Academy

News Release

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Cadet Robert Edward Thompson Jr. graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, here, recently.

Thompson is a local boy who was born and raised on Oahu. He’s the son of Debra Thompson of Mililani, and he graduated from Saint Louis School in Honolulu in 2007.

As a boy, Thompson volunteered at 25th Infantry Division’s Tropic Lightning Museum and later served as platoon leader during the Cadet Training Leadership Program with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 25th ID, in July 2010. Also, he has a family history with the division, as his mother was attached to 125th Signal Bn., 25th ID.

While at West Point, Thompson concentrated his studies in electrical engineering. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Signal Corps branch.

Category: Community