Injured should resubmit for Purple Hearts

J.D. Leipold

Army News Service

WASHINGTON — Active duty and reserve component Soldiers, as well as veterans, who were denied Purple Heart awards for concussive or mild traumatic brain injuries, or MTBIs, are encouraged to resubmit documentation for reconsideration of the medal.

Since the Vietnam War, concussions or MTBIs caused as a direct result of an enemy action have been an injury that warranted the award of the Purple Heart, according to Defense Department guidelines. Nevertheless, field commanders have sometimes been unclear on what constituted a concussion.

With medical advances in the treatment and knowledge of concussion and MTBI injuries, the Army has been able to further identify the characteristics of the unseen wound and clarify guidance for Purple Heart entitlement, said Col. Tom Quinn, chief, Soldiers Programs and Services Division, Army Human Resources Command.

“In the past, concussion or MTBI injuries were very hard to diagnose,” Quinn said. “Treatments varied and were not the same across the board, and medical officers weren’t always documenting that information in the Soldiers’ records.”

To receive a Purple Heart, a wound has to be the result of enemy or hostile action, and a medical officer must document the treatment for that injury in a Soldier’s official medical records, Quinn said.

While personnel other than a physician may have performed the treatment, a medical officer must solely document the prescribed treatment.

For Purple Heart award reconsideration, the injury must have occurred on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

Active duty and Reserve Soldiers must work with their chains of command, through the first general officer, and submit a copy of their deployment orders, various Department of Army forms, a one-page narrative describing the incident and the conditions under which the Soldier was wounded.

“Two eyewitness statements, some type of incident report of the action or the cause of the wound that was the result of enemy action, and documented treatment by a medical officer in the Soldier’s official medical records are needed,” Quinn said.

Veterans should submit packages directly to HRC. They can obtain copies of their deployment orders from the Veteran’s Inquiry Branch at veterans@conus.army.mil.

Veterans will also need to submit their DD Form 214, a certificate of release or discharge from active duty.

Submission for reconsideration is not a guarantee of approval. HRC’s Awards and Decorations Branch will make the final determination, and then notify the Soldier or veteran on the board’s decision in about 30 days.

More information on submission requirements is available at https://www.hrc.army.mil/awards.

