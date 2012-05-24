Back to Basics: OCIE property accountability is the responsibility of each Soldier

Sgt. Major Larry H. White II

Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff, Logistics, 25th Infantry Division

Far too often Soldiers get caught up in the operational tempo of the Army’s business and fail to focus on the most basic of individual responsibility — property accountability.

One of the issues the Army is currently trying to address is Soldier accountability and the inherent responsibility to receive and manage government equipment issued from various Army sources, such as central information facilities.

Property accountability is the obligation of a person to keep control of all issued property. Property accountability is also one of the greatest challenges Soldiers will face during their time in service.

Soldiers must properly secure their equipment and periodically inventory it.

It’s important that Soldiers understand three basic things after receipt of an item:

•Soldiers can be charged if they lose equipment.

•Soldiers can be charged for damaged equipment.

•Soldiers can be charged for equipment that has been destroyed.

If one of these three things occurs, first line supervisors need to be notified immediately.

Army Regulation 735-5, “Policies and Procedures for Property Accountability,” states that all persons entrusted with government property are responsible for its proper use, care, custody and safekeeping.

Regardless of what is notated on Soldiers’ Organizational Clothing and Individual Equipment, or OCIE, records, everyone is responsible to maintain and account for all issued items.

Soldiers can access their OCIE records through Army Knowledge Online and then print out hard copies for review. Maintain copies of all turn-in and issue paperwork to ensure accuracy. Report discrepancies to supervisors. Follow up to ensure that the discrepancies are corrected. Take action immediately; don’t wait until changing stations or leaving the service.

Squad leaders need to inventory their Soldiers’ equipment upon arrival to the unit, after each training mission, and at least 30 days before Soldiers’ CIF appointments for a permanent change station.

Although the unit commander is responsible for the proper accountability of each Soldier’s personal clothing record, each squad leader and platoon sergeant is directly responsible for teaching their Soldiers what right looks like.

Ensuring that Soldiers can account for their assigned equipment is all part of taking care of Soldiers. It’s a fundamental element of a noncommissioned officer’s responsibility and leadership.

Property accountability is and always has been so basic in nature, but we’ve somehow lost some of our simple basic skills we used to perform daily. We are the best-equipped Army in the world and we all need to take care of our equipment. This is very simple process and can be solved at the most basic level — the individual Soldier.

