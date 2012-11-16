DFACs open to patrons on Thanksgiving

Sarah Pacheco,

U.S. Army Garrison Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Four dining facilities, here, and on Wheeler Army Airfield are serving up a bit of holiday cheer for service members, families, retirees and authorized guests this Thanksgiving.

“This is the most important meal to all the Soldiers,” said Richard Francois, manager, Installation Food Program, Directorate of Logistics, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

“(The DFAC Soldiers) want to provide all Soldiers who do not have the opportunity to go home or those who don’t have time to prepare a meal for themselves a home-cooked meal,” Francois said. “This is when the very best comes out of the Soldiers.”

Four DFACs are open for service Nov. 22: 25th Infantry Division C-Quad; 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command K-Quad; 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th ID “Wings of Lighting Inn”; and 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th ID “Warrior Inn.”

On the menus are all-American favorites, including roasted turkey, baked ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry relish and pumpkin pie, along with some untraditional dishes whipped up by the DFAC cooks exclusively for the holiday feast.

“They serve anything from crab legs to Cornish hen or fried fish, lobster tail and duck. We’ve even received one request for a whole roasted pig!” Francois said of the varied meal options.

The multitude of choices won’t go to waste, as Francois anticipates each DFAC will serve upward of 1,000 people on Thanksgiving.

The DFACs also are working overtime, this time of year, in preparation for the “U.S. Army-Hawaii Best Decorated Dining Facility” competition.

The annual competition is conducted to recognize the extraordinary efforts and culinary skills of all food service personnel who prepare and serve the Thanksgiving feast, and to raise morale and promote professionalism for all food service Soldiers.

“It’s the show-and-tell meal for all military dining facilities throughout the Army,” Francois said. “They put their blood, sweat and tears into this meal.”

Just prior to meal service, judges from several commands, including Col. Daniel Whitney, commander, USAG-HI, and Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Brunwald, senior enlisted leader, USAG-HI, will determine which DFAC takes home the coveted honor.

Scoring is based on facility theme, culinary arts display, use of décor packages, originality, degree of difficulty, command emphasis and overall appearance.

Also, this year, Francois said there will be a second trophy for “Best Centerpiece Display” up for grabs.

“These guys go way beyond; they work all throughout the night just to get their facility together to win the trophy,” Francois said. “This is bragging rights for those who stepped up to take care of their Soldiers.”

An “aloha crisp” dress code will be in place, which means diners should be in aloha wear/casual dress; open-toe shoes, shorts or T-shirts are not allowed.

Military members may choose to wear either dress code attire or their Army service uniforms.

DFAC Meal Hours

The following dining facilities will be open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, during the times listed:

•25th ID DFAC, C-Quad, Bldg. 357, Schofield Barracks

Breakfast, 7-8 a.m.; Thanksgiving Day meal, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.;

•8th MP Bde., 8th TSC DFAC, K-Quad, Bldg. 780, Schofield Barracks

Breakfast, 7-8 a.m.; Thanksgiving Day meal, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.;

•25th CAB, 25th ID “Wings of Lighting Inn” DFAC, Bldg. 102, Wheeler Army Airfield

Breakfast, 7-8 a.m.; Thanksgiving Day meal, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

•2nd SBCT, 25th ID “Warrior Inn” DFAC, Bldg. 2085, Schofield Barracks

Breakfast, 7-8 a.m.; Thanksgiving Day meal, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dinner, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Thanksgiving Menu

Roast turkey with gravy

Baked ham with raisin sauce

Honey-glazed pork loin

Prime rib au jus with horseradish sauce

Mashed potatoes

Baked sweet potatoes with cinnamon-sugar on the side

Savory bread dressing

Seasoned broccoli spears

Green bean casserole with mushrooms and onion

Squash and carrot medley

Cranberry sauce

Seasonal fresh fruits and salads

Fresh baked breads and dinner rolls

Pumpkin, Dutch apple and blueberry pies

Other assorted desserts, treats and drinks

Meal Costs Fees for this year’s Thanksgiving Day menu follow:

•Meal cardholders: No charge

•Family members of E-4 and below: $6.40

•Family members of E-5 and above: $7.50

•Active duty officers and enlisted on basic allowance for subsistence: $7.50

•Retirees and authorized civilians: $7.50

•Guests of accompanied authorized diners: $7.50

