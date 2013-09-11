Leaders need to avoid fraternization with subordinates

Sgt. Maj. Osvaldo Ponzo, Tripler Army Medical Center

Fraternization is a problem in our Army.

Gen. Raymond Odierno, Army Chief of Staff, recently communicated with the entire Army about the gravity of it.

In his letter, Odierno outlined some examples of misconduct, but more importantly, he reminded us of his expectations and re-emphasized the need for professional behavior.

A personal belief I strive to live by is, “It’s all about the profession (Army) and being professional.” This belief has served me well in the past.

I think that it is important to know enough about our Soldiers that we can determine when they might need assistance, motivation or to be challenged in their development.

I interact with my troops, getting to know them as best as I can, while letting them be secure in the fact that this information request is for the purpose of team building. And they should be comfortable sharing with me. I am lucky in that I have great Soldiers who do just that.

There is a line that I, and other leaders, should not cross when getting to know their subordinates: creating undue familiarity.

Undue familiarity can occur when Soldiers of different ranks/leadership roles become overly comfortable with each other, such that it creates a lack of discipline or disrespect of rank differences.

You’ve seen or heard of this situation before: mid-grade leaders, such as staff sergeants who associate with specialists (and below) during off duty hours or parties or get-togethers that consist of co-workers of various ranks in which alcohol is served. Scenarios abound.

Undue familiarity may lead to favoritism (or the perception) of some subordinates over others. This effect in itself is divisive and detrimental to effective leadership. It’s not professional behavior.

A leader needs to know his Soldiers well enough so that team building can begin. He also has to know them so he can take care of their professional needs, and when needed, personal/family needs (indebtness, adjustment issues, behavioral health, etc.).

I don’t believe that every leader needs to know everything about his Soldiers, that undue familiarity can lead a weak leader down a slippery slope that ends in fraternization.

Watch the news to see recent incidences of fraternization and misconduct. Of higher profile are the incidences involving very senior-level Army leaders. When the story is expanded upon, you see that in many cases this action resulted from undue familiarity.

Ask yourself, why did that senior leader need to be so informal and comfortable around that young Soldier? Where were the other leaders who observed this improper behavior and didn’t interject? Why did no one stop them?

At Tripler Army Medical Center, we conduct frequent in-services, junior enlisted and noncommissioned officer professional development and other mentorship events to re-emphasize the Army Values, NCO Creed, Officers’ Creed and other Army ethic-centric topics. We discuss standards and discipline to minimize improper conduct among our staff.

Leadership is engaged in teaching, mentoring and enforcing standards. Leaders discipline when needed. They are professionals.

Know your Soldiers to enhance team building so that we can accomplish the Army mission. Know them so they trust you and will come to you when they need to for assistance. Know them so they recognize that you care.

Remember that it’s all about the profession and being professional.

