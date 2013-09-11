Leaders need to avoid fraternization with subordinates
Sgt. Maj. Osvaldo Ponzo, Tripler Army Medical Center
Fraternization is a problem in our Army.
Gen. Raymond Odierno, Army Chief of Staff, recently communicated with the entire Army about the gravity of it.
In his letter, Odierno outlined some examples of misconduct, but more importantly, he reminded us of his expectations and re-emphasized the need for professional behavior.
A personal belief I strive to live by is, “It’s all about the profession (Army) and being professional.” This belief has served me well in the past.
I think that it is important to know enough about our Soldiers that we can determine when they might need assistance, motivation or to be challenged in their development.
I interact with my troops, getting to know them as best as I can, while letting them be secure in the fact that this information request is for the purpose of team building. And they should be comfortable sharing with me. I am lucky in that I have great Soldiers who do just that.
There is a line that I, and other leaders, should not cross when getting to know their subordinates: creating undue familiarity.
Undue familiarity can occur when Soldiers of different ranks/leadership roles become overly comfortable with each other, such that it creates a lack of discipline or disrespect of rank differences.
You’ve seen or heard of this situation before: mid-grade leaders, such as staff sergeants who associate with specialists (and below) during off duty hours or parties or get-togethers that consist of co-workers of various ranks in which alcohol is served. Scenarios abound.
Undue familiarity may lead to favoritism (or the perception) of some subordinates over others. This effect in itself is divisive and detrimental to effective leadership. It’s not professional behavior.
A leader needs to know his Soldiers well enough so that team building can begin. He also has to know them so he can take care of their professional needs, and when needed, personal/family needs (indebtness, adjustment issues, behavioral health, etc.).
I don’t believe that every leader needs to know everything about his Soldiers, that undue familiarity can lead a weak leader down a slippery slope that ends in fraternization.
Watch the news to see recent incidences of fraternization and misconduct. Of higher profile are the incidences involving very senior-level Army leaders. When the story is expanded upon, you see that in many cases this action resulted from undue familiarity.
Ask yourself, why did that senior leader need to be so informal and comfortable around that young Soldier? Where were the other leaders who observed this improper behavior and didn’t interject? Why did no one stop them?
At Tripler Army Medical Center, we conduct frequent in-services, junior enlisted and noncommissioned officer professional development and other mentorship events to re-emphasize the Army Values, NCO Creed, Officers’ Creed and other Army ethic-centric topics. We discuss standards and discipline to minimize improper conduct among our staff.
Leadership is engaged in teaching, mentoring and enforcing standards. Leaders discipline when needed. They are professionals.
Know your Soldiers to enhance team building so that we can accomplish the Army mission. Know them so they trust you and will come to you when they need to for assistance. Know them so they recognize that you care.
Remember that it’s all about the profession and being professional.
This is ludicrous! You can tell that it is written by a lifer. By someone who has no idea what the outside life is like. Get with the 20th & 21st centuries General.
I agree that respect of rank is absolutely necessary, but while on duty and only if while off duty the higher ranking person “demands” it. I think that there is nothing improper about fraternization. The problems that you address, all boil down to individual behavior. You can’t take a few idiots behavior and justify that in penalizing what may or may not become very good friendships. Good friendships lead to more trust. I’ve been in unions & in management since my discharge. In the late 70’s there was a civilian movement to allow what you’d call “normal everyday workers-peons” to call their bosses by their first name. This has been a very successful move. It has led to MORE trust, MORE work compatibility and more productivity. There has also been a movement in the Catholic church years ago to address priest as “Fr.Tom” instead of “Fr. Wilkens” or whatever. The respect for such individuals has increased, not decreased.
I’m not saying that during duty hours a private should be able to call Major Smith, “Tom.” or even Major Tom. It should still be Major or Major Smith. But when you even go so far as to say that a lowly E-6 can not call a E-4 by their first name, you sure do sound like you’re on a power trip and live back in the civil war days.
I do speak from experience on this. I’ve used both in civilian life and military life. In fact, while in the military I had to go home because my mother was dying. While home, I was able to receive orders transferring me to an Army base within 5 hours of my family. BUT…. ( Luckily my wife didn’t tell me until after I was discharged years later) my so called “superior” NCO, an E-8 was at my off base apartment almost every night trying to hit on my wife. She was so scared she slept on my neighbor couples couch each night until she was able to come home to the mainland with my infant son. When she complained officially to the Officer in charge, NOTHING was done except to tell her that it’d be best to keep it quiet because it might ruin the E-8’s career. That she didn’t have enough proof. He said that he was just doing his job of checking in on her! What she should have done was contact a warrant officer or 2nd lt. that we were good friends with off of duty hours. For sure they would have done something and she’d have felt much more protected knowing that she could trust them. But, the duty officer said that if she did contact them, they would be in trouble for fraternization with an enlisted man.
So now tell me how you can “group” everyone together, rather than judge one another as an individual. Where does the trust really lay? Going by your line of thinking and orders, it’s no wonder these kids that get out of the military have so many problems adjusting to civilian life! What’s also on your mind? That women should only command and serve with women? That there should zero fraternization between Mexicans and whites? Or that African Americans can only fraternize with African Americans? Get real!