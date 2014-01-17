PTA range employee is named best of quarter

U.S. Army Garrison-Pōhakuloa Public Affairs

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii — Longtime Hilo resident Anthony Ortogero received PTA’s Employee of the Quarter Award for his exceptional contributions while serving in the Range Division.

Over a period of several years, Ortogero has vastly improved the operation of the ranges, here, by initiating many unique solar upgrades, while evaluating the safety aspects of all training and jobs conducted at PTA’s ranges.

Ortogero took the lead as the initial journeyman to introduce a new standard for operating procedures and the mission of range maintenance via on-the-job training for new PTA range employees. His solar energy knowledge and skills led to the design and new construction of a “line row concept” that has saved range maintenance invaluable time in troubleshooting and service downtime since its implementation.

Ranges are now able to operate at a moment’s notice and power issues are virtually nonexistent.

“We are lucky to have Tony here at PTA,” said Lt. Col. Eric Shwedo, commander, U.S. Army Garrison- Pohakuloa. “(He is) exceptionally humble, but he has made a huge contribution to keeping Soldiers and Marines safe in combat training for over 20 training years.”

Ortogero has been a valuable member of the PTA team since 1992. His perseverance in striving to eliminate job hazards and analysis during key project planning stages has immensely decreased injuries at PTA ranges.

