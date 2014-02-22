E-cigarettes are prohibited in Army workspaces like other tobacco products
All personnel aboard U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii installations must follow existing tobacco regulations on electronic cigarettes, or e-cigs.
Garrison installations include Schofield Barracks, Fort Shafter, Wheeler Army Airfield, Helemano and Aliamanu military reservations, Fort DeRussy and Kilauea Military Camp on Hawaii.
Policy Memorandum USAG-HI-65 has been released and places the same restrictions on e-cigs as tobacco. It states tobacco and e-cigs are “prohibited in all DA (Department of the Army)-occupied workplaces, except for designated smoking areas,” per Army Regulation 600-63, para. 7-3a. A workplace, it says, “includes any area inside a building or facility … where work is performed by military personnel, civilians or persons under contract to the Army.”
The AR (para. 7-2a) reminds personnel that “using tobacco products … harms readiness by impairing physical fitness and by increasing illness, absenteeism, premature death, and health care costs.” It states “readiness will be enhanced by promoting the standard of a tobacco-free environment that supports abstinence from, and discourages the use of any tobacco product.”
“This further defines consistent policy that regulates behavior to provide an environment reflecting good order and discipline within our Army community and the workplace,” said Lt. Col. Kenneth Sanderson, executive officer, USAG-HI.
E-cigs are being presented as a healthier way to smoke; however, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has prohibited manufacturers from making health claims. The FDA has not approved e-cigs as a tobacco cessation device.
“There may be evidence to indicate that e-cigs are less harmful than smoking a pack of regular cigarettes,” said Pamela Jinnohara of the Directorate of Human Resource’s Army Substance Abuse Program. “However, due to lack of regulatory oversight and the presence of nicotine … the Center for Disease Control has issued warnings.
“The World Health Organization strongly advises against the use of e-cigarettes until reputable studies are completed and find them safe,” Jinnohara added.
“This policy supports behaviors that are respectful to those around us while protecting the individual rights and choices of all people,” said Howard Johnston, deputy garrison commander, USAG-HI.
Service members who violate e-cig policy are subject to punishment under Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. All others may be punished by administrative actions, debarment from installations and other prosecution.
Tobacco is a grean plant which is dried and smoked. The 2nd hand smoke is linked to cancer. E-cigarettes do not contain such a product and have no known link to cancer. Pretty sure they contain a vegetable based glycol with nicotine and flavor, and when vaporized, produce water vapor. The political agenda behind the control of e-cigarettes is disruptive and shedding a negative light on a beneficial alternative to cigarettes.
I was a smoker for 10 years. I quit cigarettes over 1 year ago because of e-cigarettes. My health improved. Yes, I am still addicted to nicotine. The alternative (cigarettes) is much worse though.
Using the e-cigarette also provides more productive work time. There is no need to walk 1/4 mile to a smoking area and spend 10 minutes filling your lungs with carcinogens and tar. Example: I could work in my motorpool, and take a puff from my e-cigarette while in the bay to get my “nicotine fix”. Let me remind you, this is the same area that houses military equipment with a carbonmonoxide byproduct. Please tell me again how this “harms readiness…”
Rena Trumbull, MAJ, AN
