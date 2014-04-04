JOTC graduates first jungle expert class since 1999

Story and photos by Sgt. Brian C. Erickson

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Tropic Lightning warriors added the Jungle Expert tab to their uniforms after graduating the new Jungle Operations Training Course, here, March 26.

Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 25th Infantry Regiment, and 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, began the course by executing the jungle skills phase of the course.

They learned how to efficiently waterproof their equipment to withstand the constant exposure to water and moisture inherent in jungle operations.

“I think the training for the Soldiers was a real eye opener, a different aspect of training they haven’t experienced before,” said Sgt. 1st Class Scott Bessette, platoon sergeant, Alpha Company, 2-35th Inf. Regt.

Training included rope-assisted movement techniques; field-expedient communication methods; jungle-specific medical training and patrolling tactics; and a multiple-day, live-fire training exercise.

“The biggest thing I have taken away from this training is tactical patience,” said 1st Lt. David C. Junta, platoon leader, Alpha Co., 2-35th Inf. Regt.

The course came to a close with a seven-day, battalion-sized operation that put everything the Soldiers had been taught to the test.

“I truly believe the new JOTC program and its scope of training is an excellent building block for our Soldiers to become highly proficient in the art of jungle warfare,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Ron Bly, senior enlisted leader, 2-35th Inf. Regt.

Category: News, Training