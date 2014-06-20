Aloha Service Fair brings support, services to homeless vets

Maj. Avon Cornelius

HONOLULU — Volunteers set up tents and chairs, served food and manned various stations of the island’s first Aloha Service Fair, a free human services event for Hawaii’s homeless, hosted by the Tripler Army Medical Center Chaplain Ministry, Saturday.

“We helped about 150 people today with outreach services, clothing and food,” said Skye, program manager, Project DATE (Discern, Assist, Train, Empower). “It’s great to be able to reach our mission of outreach; that’s what it’s all about.”

“Events like this not only provide opportunities for Soldiers to earn volunteer hours, but are also full of incredible human experiences and really feel like time well spent,” said Liana Kim, 311th Signal Command (Theater). “It’s an amazing feeling to be part of something so positive. I am hopeful this is just the beginning of an answer to many questions on a shrouded topic.”

“Today is amazing, thanks to all the volunteers, and it was great to see all the military folks here,” said Marla Fletcher, volunteer coordinator, Project DATE.

The Aloha Service Fair provided a hot meal, live music, free vision checks, counseling, nonperishable food, clothing, shoes and referrals to numerous service organizations. “We serve five meals per week and provide groceries on Wednesday afternoons,” Fletcher said, speaking of his congregation, which he estimates to be about 60 percent military. “We welcome volunteers and donations to any of our events. ”

“This was four months in the making and a wonderful collaboration of many people who care about Hawaii’s homeless, some of whom are veterans,” said Mike Peacock, evangelistic outreach coordinator for the Tripler chaplaincy and spokesperson for Vet 2 Vet, a nonprofit he co-founded to help fellow veterans. “It was a success in creating new friendships, a great opportunity for community service organizations to directly interface with military service members and opened the door for future partnerships.”

Food was donated by local vendors, Domino’s Pizza and numerous Soldiers and family readiness groups. Live music was performed by the TAMC music ministry team and the local Christian music group “Devoted to God.”

“It was great to be able to interact with our neighbors in a different way,” said Shannon “Max” Shanafelt, widow of a Vietnam veteran. “I met several musicians who are interested in participating in our ministry music at Tripler Chapel. Some people just want to be listened to.”

“What better way to spend our Army’s birthday than helping those in need!” said Staff Sgt. Alicia Cadena, TAMC volunteer.

“It was really fun helping out,” said Cecilian Lynnette King, daughter of Command Sgt. Maj. Alex King, 18th Medical Command.

The Army’s Protestant and Catholic congregations wanted to make a difference by helping those who are in need.

“I was expecting 20-30 volunteers and was overwhelmed when we had over 100 Soldiers and family members volunteer,” said Chaplain (Col.) Wayne Boyd, Pacific Regional Medical Command and TAMC chief of the Department of Ministry and Pastoral Care.

“It just demonstrates how remarkable our military members truly are,” Boyd said.

