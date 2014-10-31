New motorcycle safety policy effective Nov. 1

Capt. Brett D. Erland

Many in the community have asked why we need a policy specifically regarding motorcycles.

The answer is safety and good order and discipline.

The senior commander, U.S. Army-Hawaii, distributed Policy Letter 11, Motorcycle Safety, to subordinate commanders in advance of Saturday’s new requirements taking effect to allow them to educate all riders.

This year, we have had Soldiers grievously injured or killed while riding motorcycles. It is a tragic fact that something so enjoyable also carries such profound risks. Those who have been injured or died on motorcycles recently have complied with the requirements of Army Regulation 385-10.

The circumstances surrounding these incidents have confirmed for the command that more stringent training, personal protective equipment and command involvement through counseling and mentorship are required. Commanders are responsible for ensuring that their formations are properly trained and equipped to accomplish the mission. This policy reflects an increased emphasis on that responsibility.

The policy also addresses lapses in good order and discipline by the riding community. Unfortunately, some riders have committed serious moving violations, both on and off post. These violations are not only a safety concern, but also negatively impact our community relations off post.

Our Hawaiian hosts closely watch everything the military community does. Soldiers, either individually or in groups, speeding recklessly on roadways or committing other traffic violations, not only create a community safety issue, but also denote carelessness and irresponsibility. Therefore, the policy allows for harsher adverse administrative actions for violations.

Empirical data has also revealed that much of this hazardous activity is attributable to some motorcycle clubs. Given this hazardous activity, the connection with certain clubs, and evidence that criminal motorcycle clubs have attempted to recruit Soldiers, the senior commander has determined that wearing clothing showing club affiliation is contrary to good order and discipline.

The command recognizes that many motorcycle clubs are philanthropic organizations dedicated to community service, and appreciates their valuable contributions. However, the need for increased safety and promotion of good order and discipline has necessitated a more restrictive policy.

All riders should read the new policy. It is posted at each gate on Schofield Barracks and will soon be posted on the 25th ID homepage as well.

The revised motorcycle policy is carefully drafted to ensure that the motorcycle riders of the military community remain safe, responsible and disciplined.

Soldiers are encouraged to ride responsibly and are still free to join clubs. This policy emphasizes the senior commander’s focus on safety, discipline and risk mitigation.

What’s new for motorcyclists and where do I find the policy?

While all AR 385-10 requirements remain in effect, the new policy additionally requires these items:

•Reflective/fluorescent wear: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., all riders operating on a USARHAW installation (and all 25th ID Soldiers operating anywhere) must wear a reflective and fluorescent garment while riding. Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., riders may wear either a motorcycle specific jacket with padding and armor or a reflective /fluorescent garment.

•More training: If a rider obtains a new motorcycle after attending the Basic Rider Course or makes “substantial changes” (to be determined by mentors) to his motorcycle, he must retake the BRC-II or the Military Sport Bike Rider Course.

•Shorter duration between training periods: All military riders must complete the BRC-II or MSRC within six months of completing the BRC.

•No motorcycle club jackets/vests/shirts/etc. worn on–post.

•Self-reporting: Soldiers are obligated to self-report any convictions/findings of responsibility/guilty pleas/etc. of any moving violations off-post.

•Strict suspension penalties: A rider may lose his/her on-post motorcycle riding privileges for a period of six months or one year (depending on where the incident takes place) for incurring any moving violation.

•Visit: See www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/command/documents.htm under USARHAW Memos. Review www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/command/Memos/MotorcycleSafetyPolicy.pdf for the policy itself and www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/command/Memos/MotorcycleSafetyPolicy_AnnexA.pdf is the annex.

