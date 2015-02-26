We should never underestimate the power of ‘the little things’

Chaplain (Maj.) Michael DeRienzo

25th Combat Aviation Brigade Chaplain

25th Infantry Division

There are many little acts of support that have encouraged me over my military career.

I remember someone anonymously paying for my meal soon after a tour to Iraq.

I remember civilians engaging me in conversation during long trips around the world for mid-tour leave.

I was even given a ride home from the airport when I was on R&R from Iraq, so I could get home quickly to see and meet my newborn son for the first time.

These generous acts encouraged me greatly.

The same types of small acts go a long way in families, as well. Early in marriage, I would get in trouble for the little things: forgetting to put a new toilet paper roll on, when I ran out; not closing the shower curtain; leaving dirty laundry on the floor right next to the laundry hamper.

Almost 15 years later, I am starting to get some of the little things right! When I do get a little thing right, it is a shared joy for Debbie and me. And now with children, I find that a simple note to my kids, before I leave for PT, or even an inexpensive or homemade gift, can change their day for the better.

Phones, tablets and other technology have helped us remain better connected to people than ever before. However, they also have left us less likely to do the little things for people. Simple acts of kindness, like writing notes, actively listening or lending a hand to someone, can change their day – and perhaps their life for the better.

We can improve our family relationships, friendships and even encounters with strangers by intentionally doing little things to bless, help or encourage them.

Determine today to do a little thing or two for someone. You will find that it also improves your outlook and sense of well-being.

The possible outcomes of these little acts cannot be calculated. You may draw a simple smile or thank you, or you could change the course of someone’s life.

Imagine a simple phone call to a buddy that has been struggling or delivering a card of encouragement only to find out that the act of love prevented them from suicide or doing something they would regret later. We just never know!

We all are very busy, but not too busy to stop and do some little things for people. I ask you to do some little things for people this week, and see what an amazing difference it can make.

“Love the Lord your God; love your neighbor as yourself.”

— The Great Commandment as taught by Jesus

