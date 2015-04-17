PSYOP’s mission is to persuade, change, influence

Sgt. 1st Class Vidal Toro

Special Operations Recruiting Battalion

U.S. Army Recruiting Command

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Psychological Operations (PSYOP) is a military occupational skill that brings more questions than answers.

What is PSYOP? Is it mind reading? Is it teleporting through walls? Is it staring at a goat until one of you passes out?

You can take off your tin foil hats, and all animals are safe. This article will try to shed some light on the uncertainty and mystery behind PSYOP.

What is it?

The activity of conducting PSYOP, also described as Military Information Support Operations (MISO), is the process of influencing perceptions, attitudes and behaviors using strategic thinking and persuading techniques, such as verbal, written, radio and audiovisual broadcast.

The purpose is to induce or reinforce foreign attitudes and behavior favorable to the originator’s objective.

Operations are planned, coordinated and executed before, during and after conflicts, and must be integrated at all echelons in order to achieve their full force-multiplier potential.

The PSYOP Soldier possesses the unique ability to achieve psychological effects in order to shape the behavior of a selected foreign audience and prevent or deter conflict. Ultimately, the goal of PSYOP is to persuade, change and influence a selected target audience in order to accomplish its mission.

Regardless of the mission or the message, all of the information disseminated by PSYOP personnel is truthful, which is why credibility is vital for mission success.

PSYOP supports three different missions: strategic, tactical and operational.

•Strategic PSYOP includes informational activities conducted by USG agencies outside of the military arena, though many utilize Department of Defense assets.

•Operational PSYOP is conducted across the range of military operations, including during peacetime, in a defined operational area to promote the effectiveness of the joint force commander’s campaigns and strategies.

•Tactical PSYOP is conducted in the area assigned to a tactical commander, across the range of military operations, to support the tactical mission against opposing forces.

The active component conducts activities and operations that support strategic and operational U.S. Government (USG) objectives, while the majority of the reserve component capability is to support tactical Army and joint forces at the corps/division levels and below.

Why is PSYOP such a mystery?

Perhaps, the mystery has a lot to do with the name itself, which explains the new name, MISO.

The term “psychological operations” can portray government mind control or brainwashing through mass communication. PSYOP, however, is neither of those things.

Think of PSYOP as a marketing campaign, similar to what you may be exposed to daily through the media and advertising.

There is absolutely no reason to fear PSYOP. It’s merely a nonlethal tool used to prevent bloodshed and achieve the mission.

Hopefully, now, some of the myths surrounding PSYOP have been debunked.

–info box—

More Details

For more information or if you’re interested in applying for this MOS, stop by Special Operations Recruiting, Bldg. 648, here, near the Sgt. Smith Theater. The Soldiers are knowledgeable and can point you in the right direction.

Category: News