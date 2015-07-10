Rage can lead to saying or doing things one later regrets

Chaplain (Maj.) John Grauer

Plans and Operations

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

Have you ever noticed that some people are always angry?

Perhaps you are in a relationship with a person who is always angry. You get home, you walk on eggshells, you’re scared you’ll do something wrong, and then you’ll set them off!

Have you ever been there?

Anger is an emotion characterized by great displeasure, indignation, hostility, wrath and sometimes, even rage. Does this describe someone you know – maybe you?

There are many characterizations of angry people, from blowing their lid off to a big red face, to steam coming out of someone’s ears. What we know is that when you get angry, there’s a pent-up energy that wants to explode. Anger is just such a means.

However, anger can be a constructive or destructive force. It just depends on the circumstances.

For some of us, we’re a little bit like the “Incredible Hulk.” We keep everything inside, and then we explode with rage.

Perhaps we’ve experienced trauma, pain, even death, and we’ve dealt with all sorts of raw emotions that seem to simmer just beneath the surface. We blame everyone, but we never ask for help. We close ourselves off and BOOM! We just explode.

Now, the main character in the “Incredible Hulk” is his alter ego, Dr. Bruce Banner, a scientist who, through an experiment gone awry, taps into great power when he becomes angry. Not only do his emotions surge, but there’s a physiological change that happens.

Banner suddenly bulks-up: His pants and shirt split, his flesh turns green and he becomes a muscle-bound monster that damages anything that stands in his way. He could throw you around like a little doll because rage takes over. The monster comes out, and no one can ever anticipate what the monster might do.

The following morning, when Banner awakes up from his rage in tattered clothes, he barely remembers, but regrets, the damage he has caused.

Banner, however, knew whenever he was starting to go into this rage.

“Don’t make me angry, because the beast comes out in me,” he’d warn.

Banner is not that farfetched from what you and I experience.

Have you ever had that green monster pop up in your life? Have you ever warned someone, “Don’t get me angry. You don’t want to go there.”

Maybe you’ve warned, “This could get ugly. You don’t want to see that side of me. Don’t push me there.”

That’s because you know that when the monster emerges and explodes, you say things and do things that you normally wouldn’t do. You go into this rage like the “Incredible Hulk” does. You can’t control yourself, and then a few hours later, the regret is there.

“How could I have done that? I’m so sorry, that really wasn’t me, I apologize, really, I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what came over me. It’s just my anger,” you will say.

In the New Testament book of James, it says, “Hey, I want you to know this. Listen, every one of you needs to be quick to listen, slow to speak, and slow to become angry.”

Most of us have it all the opposite. We’re quick to speak, slow to listen and quick to become angry.

Why do we need to control our anger? Because when we take our anger and use it to make positive change or battle injustice, we impact those around us.

The next time you feel yourself getting angry, don’t do something you’ll regret. Think: “How can I turn this into a positive situation?”

Remember, you impact others more than you realize.

