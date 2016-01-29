WTB-Hawaii welcomes new commander

1st Lt. Aubrey “Bre” Boswell

Warrior Transition Battalion-Hawaii

Public Affairs

Photos courtesy of Tripler Army Medical Center

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers, family and friends gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of outgoing commander Lt. Col. Brian L. Peterson and to welcome Maj. Darrin M. Cox to the unique mission of the Warrior Transition Battalion-Hawaii at a change of command ceremony, Jan. 14, on Weyand Field, here.

“It is another day in beautiful Hawaii, where we are able to successfully change command between two successful and compassionate leaders,” said Col. David K. Dunning, commander, Tripler Army Medical Center.

“It is a sacred duty to take care of America’s wounded ill and injured and their families,” Dunning added. “It takes a special kind of leader to be their commander.”

Peterson assumed command in December 2013. Prior to assuming command, he served as an embedded Afghan Security Forces adviser and detachment commander for a Security Forces Assistance Team in support of Regional Command South, Combined Task Force Marne. Though he has served in a variety of reserve and active component missions, none are as unique as the mission at WTB.

“The ability to help Soldiers on a daily basis has been an incredibly rewarding opportunity. … We’ll see Soldiers who let us know that they are truly thankful for the support they received at WTB,” said Peterson. “The privilege of knowing that we, as a team, have such an impact is what it’s all about.”

Peterson improved and grew the program over his two years as WTB commander. One of the most defining moments was the move to the battalion’s current home next to the U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks.

“We moved from temporary facilities to the new campus in the fall of 2014,” Peterson said. “Since then, we have moved to a more efficient, streamlined and effective program.”

Some of Peterson’s other accomplishments included revitalizing the battalion’s organizational inspection program – ranked second out of 12 in the first inspection since 2012 – and establishing the Guam Remote Care Program.

“This has probably been the best broadening experience I could ask for,” Peterson said. “The leadership and staff go to great lengths to deliver world class care and support. It’s particularly rewarding to see Soldiers make a smooth transition.”

Under his command, more than 470 Soldiers transitioned to active duty, Guard and Reserve units, or to civilian life.

Cox takes command after serving as the assistant professor of military science at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and he is looking forward to the “the dynamic nature of the WTB.”

Like his predecessor, this assignment will be one of the more unique missions of his career.

“In a normal unit, you have a (mission essential task list), and you can go to the RTAP and know exactly how to train. This is a very dynamic environment and (it’s) very, very important in the sense that we’re honoring a commitment to our Soldiers,” Cox said.

Cox has held a multitude of assignments across numerous branches, and his diverse military background will benefit him as he again steps outside of his comfort zone.

For Cox, it’s not just the challenge of a dynamic mission that excites the new commander, but the challenge of leadership, as well.

“You’re comfortable in your environment,” he said. “And when you come here, out of your comfort zone, it forces you to look at your leadership.”

(Note: Boswell is the WTB public affairs officer and the Company A executive officer.)

Category: Change of command, News