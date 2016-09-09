Hurricane season underway through November

Stephanie Muckey

Hawaii Military OneSource Consultant

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Have you set up a plan for your family?

Take action

Be informed by signing up for emergency notification at Nixle.

Learn the emergency communication plans, warning procedures, evacuation routes and shelter locations near you.

Keep important contacts handy, including your children’s school, utilities and emergency services.

Prepare an emergency kit (www.ready.gov/kit) and make sure it’s stocked with supplies for at least three days.

Create and review your family’s emergency plan (http://www.cdc.gov/features/Petsanddisasters/index.html).

Make plans for your pets (www.cdc.gov/features/Petsanddisasters/index.html).

Use technology (www.ready.gov/get-tech-ready) to stay safe.

Create a home inventory (www.ready.gov/financial-preparedness) and review insurance plans.

Before a hurricane

Pay attention to voluntary and mandatory evacuation. (www.ready.gov/evacuating-yourself-and-your-family ).

Fill your car’s gas tank.

Withdraw cash in case of an extended power outage.

Trim trees, clean gutters and bring in outdoor furniture, plants, toys and equipment. Offer help to neighbors making the same preparations

During a hurricane

Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings and keep doors closed to preserve food as long as possible.

Keep flashlights handy.

Charge cell phones before you lose power and use them sparingly.

Fill your bathtub with water, so you have clean water for cleaning or flushing toilets should you lose water access.

Set up “camp” in a secure, interior area of your house away from glass doors and windows.

Tune in to weather updates.

To sign up for Department of Emergency Management notifications, text your zip code to 888777 or visit www.nixle.com/dem.

Want to Learn More?

Contact Military OneSource at stephanie.muckey@militaryonesource.com or call 286-9277.

Category: News