Hurricane season underway through November
Stephanie Muckey
Hawaii Military OneSource Consultant
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Have you set up a plan for your family?
Take action
- Be informed by signing up for emergency notification at Nixle.
- Learn the emergency communication plans, warning procedures, evacuation routes and shelter locations near you.
- Keep important contacts handy, including your children’s school, utilities and emergency services.
- Prepare an emergency kit (www.ready.gov/kit) and make sure it’s stocked with supplies for at least three days.
- Create and review your family’s emergency plan (http://www.cdc.gov/features/Petsanddisasters/index.html).
- Make plans for your pets (www.cdc.gov/features/Petsanddisasters/index.html).
- Use technology (www.ready.gov/get-tech-ready) to stay safe.
- Create a home inventory (www.ready.gov/financial-preparedness) and review insurance plans.
Before a hurricane
- Pay attention to voluntary and mandatory evacuation. (www.ready.gov/evacuating-yourself-and-your-family ).
- Fill your car’s gas tank.
- Withdraw cash in case of an extended power outage.
- Trim trees, clean gutters and bring in outdoor furniture, plants, toys and equipment. Offer help to neighbors making the same preparations
During a hurricane
- Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings and keep doors closed to preserve food as long as possible.
- Keep flashlights handy.
- Charge cell phones before you lose power and use them sparingly.
- Fill your bathtub with water, so you have clean water for cleaning or flushing toilets should you lose water access.
- Set up “camp” in a secure, interior area of your house away from glass doors and windows.
- Tune in to weather updates.
To sign up for Department of Emergency Management notifications, text your zip code to 888777 or visit www.nixle.com/dem.
Want to Learn More?
Contact Military OneSource at stephanie.muckey@militaryonesource.com or call 286-9277.
