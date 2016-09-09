Hurricane season underway through November

B1_USAG_Hurricane_Prep_003_w

 

Stephanie Muckey
Hawaii Military OneSource Consultant

 

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. Have you set up a plan for your family?

 

Take action

 

Before a hurricane

  • Pay attention to voluntary and mandatory evacuation. (www.ready.gov/evacuating-yourself-and-your-family ).
  • Fill your car’s gas tank.
  • Withdraw cash in case of an extended power outage.
  • Trim trees, clean gutters and bring in outdoor furniture, plants, toys and equipment. Offer help to neighbors making the same preparations

 

During a hurricane

  • Turn your refrigerator and freezer to the coldest settings and keep doors closed to preserve food as long as possible.
  • Keep flashlights handy.
  • Charge cell phones before you lose power and use them sparingly.
  • Fill your bathtub with water, so you have clean water for cleaning or flushing toilets should you lose water access.
  • Set up “camp” in a secure, interior area of your house away from glass doors and windows.
  • Tune in to weather updates.

 

To sign up for Department of Emergency Management notifications, text your zip code to 888777 or visit www.nixle.com/dem.

Want to Learn More?

Contact Military OneSource at stephanie.muckey@militaryonesource.com or call 286-9277.

 

| August 8, 2016 | 0 Comments

