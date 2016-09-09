Lightning 6 sends suicide awareness message

Maj. Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli

Commander

25th Infantry Division

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. It marks the transition from summer to fall and the start of the holiday season.

This time of year has consistently shown an increase in suicidal trends across the Army. During this period of increased risk, we must remain vigilant for signs and behaviors that one of our own is struggling.

I charge all members of the Tropic Lightning ohana to be proactive at intervention and diligent in our support to those individuals in their time of need. Suicide prevention must be a personal and organizational priority.

Suicide continues to be a tragedy that threatens our force and weakens the division’s ability to fight and win our nation’s wars. In response to this threat, multiple programs and resources are available to all Soldiers, their dependents and civilians.

From the suicide prevention hotline to our embedded behavioral health professionals, resources exist to provide our Soldiers the help they need. Recognizing that need is an obligation we all share.

Suicide prevention needs to start at the individual level and inculcate itself throughout the organization. Supporting our Soldiers and family members when they seek help is the responsibility and priority of everyone across the formation.

Leaders must aim to reduce the stigma of seeking help and see this behavior ass a sign of resiliency.

Often, people refuse to talk about their struggles or seek help due to the misperception that they will be looked down upon. As leader, it must be clear that nothing is further from the truth.

Seeking help is a sign of strength, and our Soldiers must know their honesty will not be met with derision, but with open arms and the full support of this community. Reducing the stigma of seeking help is the most important objective for leaders in our battle against suicide.

Thank you all for everything you do, day in and day out, to serve our great nation.

Tropic Lightning!

Category: News