RHC-P competes for Expert Field Medical Badge

Emily Yeh

Regional Health Command-Pacific Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 25th Infantry Division hosted the Expert Field Medical Badge award ceremony at Weyand Field, here, Aug. 26.

A total of 167 Soldiers competed for a chance to earn EFMB honors. Six Regional Health Command-Pacific Soldiers were among the 21 candidates who successfully completed the competition. Cpt. Nickalous Korbut, U.S. Army Health Clinic-Schofield Barracks (USAHC-SB); Staff Sgt. Michael Fowler, USAHC-SB; 1st Lt. Anthony Threet, Tripler Army Medical Center; Sgt. Christopher LeBaron, TAMC; 2nd Lt. Japeth NG’Ojoy, Medical Department Activity-Alaska and Sgt. Kitae Bae, MEDDAC-AK, earned what is considered Army Medicine’s most sought after peace-time medical skill proficiency badge.

Threet and NG’Ojoy both garnered special recognition as two of the three top graduates. Threet achieved the highest written test score while NG’Ojoy attained the fastest 12-mile ruck march time of 2 hours, 19 minutes.

EFMB is a five day event and candidates are tested in eight areas which include a written exam, a combat casualty care test, a warrior skills test, a medical casualty evacuation test, a communication test, a day land navigation test, a night land navigation test and a 12-mile foot march which must be completed in under three hours.

Category: News