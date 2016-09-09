Rodeo experience used as a springboard to resiliency

Story and photos by Spc. Patrick Kirby

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Resiliency is being able to recover quickly from misfortune or a disruptive change without being overwhelmed and breaking under pressure.

Spc. Brock Mason, senior medic, Troop C, 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shows how important being resilient really is for every Soldier.

“The cool part about resiliency is that it’s an acquired skill,” Mason said. “Anyone can be resilient.”

Mason says attitude is 80 percent of what being resilient is about to him.

“It all goes back to work ethic, knowing things will only get better, having a short memory, taking accountability of your mistakes and learning from them, worrying about the factors you can control and not worrying about things you can’t change, and above all, having a positive attitude,” Mason said.

Mason has been to a number of schools where his resiliency has shown to get him through, to include Ranger, Airborne School, Air Assault and the Basic Leaders Course. He was recently awarded his Expert Field Medical Badge.

“I was at Ranger School for 118 days. I made some mistakes, and I was rewarded with the extended stay,” Mason said. “There were times that I felt pretty low, but I thought about how I’ve overcame obstacles in rodeo and used that experience to push me through.”

Being big into sports, Mason’s favorite was rodeo, where being resilient really came into effect.

“My resiliency in the Army is directly correlated to how my parents raised me, learning what hard work is at a young age, and participating in rodeo,” he said. “I started rodeoing when I was very young.”

His resiliency is contagious, according to his teammates, forcing all of them to take a new look at their current situation.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Mason for a few years now, and not once have I seen such resolve from a young man. It’s almost as if his off switch doesn’t exist,” said Staff Sgt. Carlos De Los Santos, Comanche Troop team leader. “When he faces hardship, he welcomes the challenge, and when you think he’s beat, he cracks a smile and tells a stupid joke to make himself laugh, which, in the end infects us all.”

EFMB testing put Mason’s resiliency to the challenge during his initial attempt to earn it a couple of years ago.

“The first time I went to EFMB, I failed on the last lane, one day from the foot march,” he said. “I was upset because I really wanted it, and it didn’t work out.”

Mason then had a second chance to earn his EFMB, and nothing was going to stop him this time as he studied every night with other medics in his unit.

“I focused on all tasks and made sure to adjust what I messed up on last time,” he said. “I focused about the task at hand, one day at a time. Next thing I knew, I was standing at graduation.”

Category: News