Soldiers’ Chapel honors Hawaiian queen’s birth

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — With songs and prayers spoken in Hawaiian, it was a celebration fit for royalty when participants gathered to commemorate Queen Lili‘uokalani’s birthday at the Soldiers’ Chapel, here, Sept. 2. The religious commemoration service marked the 178th anniversary of the queen’s birth and the commissioning of her section of Soldiers’ Chapel to U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii. Queen Lili‘uokalani was the last reigning monarch of Hawaii before it became an annexed part of the United States. “The records from the period said (the Soldiers’ Chapel dedication) was a very special event, and they even dedicated a whole new road for dignitaries of the time to use,” said Kenneth Hayes, architectural historian, Directorate of Public Works-Environmental, USAG-HI.

“Some of the guests were the territorial governor and local religious officials. The queen came bearing even more gifts.” Part of the queen’s lasting gift to the Army includes the front entrance of the chapel, which was built in 1913. The steeple and entrance were merged with another historic chapel, and the structure was moved from its previous location along Lyman Road to its current home at D-Quad near Foote Avenue in 1925. Modern-day local religious officials, USAG-HI personnel and civilian guests of native Hawaiian ancestry were at the ceremony. During the service, participants learned about the life of Queen Lili‘uokalani and how even in her later years she rolled bandages to aid in the World War I effort. They also sang one of her original musical compositions she wrote while under house arrest at Iolani Palace. After presenting native flowers and Queen Lili‘uokalani plants in front of a portrait of the queen, Alii Sir Edward Akana, a native Hawaiian chief in the Royal Order of Kamehameha I, spoke about the historical records of her generosity.