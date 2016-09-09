Top performing leaders attend Young Alakai leadership program

Spc. Jaime Ruiz

8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs

FORT SHAFTER — Thirty-two top performing leaders from all services across the Pacific region will start the Young Alaka’i Leader Development Program, Sept. 7-17, at various locations across Oahu.

Among the students attending, this third iteration of the YA program (16-02) will include its first Department of the Army civilian.

The program was a featured Warrior Corner topic at the 2015 Association of the United States Army symposium in Washington, D.C., and has caught the attention of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, U.S. Army-Pacific and U.S. Pacific Command.

“Young Alaka’i is the most innovative, effective leader development program I have seen,” said Gen. Robert B. Brown, commanding general of USARPAC. “People are our best resource. It is so important to get this kind of training opportunity to this cohort (company grade leaders) who want it and thrive for it.”

The program begins with a packed, nine-day academic phase that emphasizes teamwork throughout its interactive sessions and includes engaging discussions about military leadership, mission command, critical and strategic thinking, service component strategies, and objectives with special emphasis on the roles, mission capabilities, limitations and partnerships in the Pacific.

In addition, one half of the cohort will attend the Asia Pacific Orientation Course provided by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and the East-West Center.

During the second phase (regional expertise), selected leaders will be immersed in regional and national strategy at selected venues in the Pacific and in Washington.

The more focused curriculum will provide students with an opportunity to deepen their knowledge on contemporary challenges, foundational documents and national strategy for the future of the force as it relates to the Indo-Asia Pacific.

The leaders will also have one-on-one senior leader engagements with joint and multinational partners, as well as meeting and learning from industry and think-tank representatives. Leaders who are not selected for attendance will conduct an on-island tabletop exercise with industry, attend the humanitarian assistance response training course panels on selected topics and in-brief visits at the joint services headquarters.

Phase III (regional broadening) consists of graduates attending an HRC strategic broadening seminar, training with industry or PACOM engagements throughout the Pacific theater.

“These leaders will build their regional expertise that will help their commands understand and execute PACOM and USARPAC objectives,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Bachl, 8th TSC chief of the commander’s initiative group. “The participants will develop a strategic-level mindset, so they can create a shared understanding at the tactical and operational level.”

The program has developed leaders who are confident in their abilities to engage senior leaders with their regional expertise, and can speak to our multinational partners with newfound awareness of their culture and regional complexities.

Category: News