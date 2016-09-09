Unwind from the daily grind through Arts and Crafts

Christine Cabalo

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Find peace of mind by unlocking creativity, here, at the Arts and Crafts Center.

The Arts and Crafts Center is fully stocked with art supplies and equipment for anyone to come down for something unique.

The staff encourages artists of any age to focus on the process, not the product, said Patti Honda, program manager. She said no matter the artist’s age, art is important in growing creativity and providing a healthy way to relax.

“Art is healing; it’s something to do for feeling free,” she said. “We’re not just crafty. Art is here, I believe, to help and heal. If we lose art, we lose our own selves.”

Honda said the Arts and Crafts Center has both individual and group activities for drawing out self-creativity. The center teaches quilting, ceramics, painting, framing, drawing and lei making on a recurring schedule.

There are also special events on Tuesdays for wounded warriors through the Resiliency Through Art Program. Recovering Soldiers can try their skills at painting, drawing, clay molding or collage work.

Honda said the goal is to offer support and stress relief, and the program does not feature instructors. However, it’s easy for recovering Soldiers to sign up by contacting their unit representatives or health care providers.

For all other art lovers, Honda said, they are welcome to come to the center for instructor-led classes or open art time. Sign-ups are available for individuals or as families and loved ones who are ready to learn together.

Some classes, like pottery wheel throwing or quilting, are multi-week sessions with instruction. Others are special seasonal events, including an upcoming Halloween class decorating jack-o’-lantern jars.

Honda said adults and children have the power to create anything they can imagine. Young children are welcomed in several recurring events, including the Mom & Tots class. However, youngsters aren’t forced to participate if they aren’t in the mood or limited to what sample art might be around.

“Nothing is wrong in art,” she said. “Everything (is) right, especially for children. The art that comes from it is what a child created.”

For artists on the go, the center also provides open hours for Paint and Take ceramics, Wednesday through Saturday. Anyone can paint his or her own pieces at a reduced cost, as the center primarily charges for the cost of supplies. Ceramic painters can work as long as needed for their projects.

The open hours and location are convenient for several returning artists, including Cassandra Rivers, an Army spouse. She appreciates how she can drop in whenever she can and comes back for her finished pieces on her own time.

“I really like the hours; I can fit it into my schedule,” she said. “ I’ve used the Arts and Crafts Center in Germany, but the one here is much bigger.”

Staff can also be available outside of the center. Users can request painting ceramics and other art classes at installation community centers or restaurants.

Whether adding the finishing touches to ceramics or framing shadowboxes, the center provides high-quality material. Staff can help to find the right ones for any project.

For those into the art of woodworking and creating their own frames, both the mattes and the frames are first-rate, said Carylynd Cintron Ala, a framer with the center.

“We have top frames from Italy, the United States and Asia,” she said. “These are some of the best collections available. These frames are all wood, not foam or plastic in middle. We also have metal frames.”

The center also offers traditional Hawaiian materials like lauhala mats and other Hawaiian wooden pieces for gifts.

Whatever art form is preferred, Honda said her staff has a passion for art they want to help others with. She’s been able to keep the center open through volunteer help and her staff’s desire to bring out the best creativity in others.

“Our world is full of all this stress,” Honda said. “Art is … a major entity that should be kept and should be focused on. It’s good not only for wounded warriors, but everyone.”

• Arts and Crafts Center

The center is located in Bldg. 572 at 919 Humphreys Road near the Schofield Barracks Bowling Center. It’s open Wednesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Class schedules for September and October are posted at www.himwr.com/recreation-and-leisure/arts-a-crafts. For more information, call (808) 655-4202.

• Need a Gift?

Custom framing and engraving are available through the Arts and Crafts Center. Soldiers and civilians can choose between pre-made pieces or create their own with help from the staff. The engraving and framing staff can provide estimates and work with limited budgets. For more information, call (808) 655-6330.

