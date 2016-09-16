1-14th Inf. commemorates heritage w/road march around Oahu

Staff Sgt. Carlos Davis

2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, “Golden Dragons,” 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, is completing a road march around Oahu’s shores to commemorate the battalion’s heritage and casing of colors, Sept. 9-16.

The Golden Dragons have a noble and honorable history, having received numerous awards for bravery over the years.

The 1-14th Inf. was selected to case its colors as part of the Army’s recent force structure and realignment in the decision to convert 2-25th Stryker BCT to an IBCT.

Soldiers of the battalion will be walking more than 70 miles over a period of five days.

On Sept. 12, the road march began at Nanakuli Beach Park, and Soldiers were instructed to walk on the sidewalk and not in streets or traffic.

Scheduled stops at locations – approximately every hour and a half – throughout the route will provide Soldiers breaks for food, to change their boots or socks, and to give them a chance to see a military medic, if needed.

Stopping locations on the Waianae Coast included Pokai Bay and Mokuleia Beach.

Throughout the march, no military vehicles were used on civilian roads.

Soldiers were bused back to Schofield Barracks at the end of each night, after completing the required distance for the day; however, there will be an overnight stay at Makula Camp on Sept. 12.

The Soldiers spent two days walking on the North Shore, one day walking down the Windward Coast and one day walking from Schofield Barracks to Haleiwa Beach Park.

The event will conclude on Schofield Barracks, Friday, Sept. 16, where 1-14 Inf. Bn. will pay a final tribute to the battalion’s legacy.

