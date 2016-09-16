3rd BCT helps feed the hungry

Andrea Disque hands boxes of dry goods to a local during Surfing the NationÕs ÒFeeding the Hungry food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Disque is married to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, senior enlisted advisor, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photos by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Magali Brownfiel delivers bread into a hold prior to Surfing the Nations Feeding the Hungry food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Brownfiel is married to 1st Sgt. Michael Brownfiel, assigned to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division.
A local resident walks down the line as he carries food he received from the Surfing the Nations Feeding the Hungry food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7. 2016. Volunteers from the local community, U.S. Navy Sailors stationed at Pearl Harbor, and senior spouses of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, helped to disturbed food to almost 200 local Oahu residents.
Tags: 3rd Brigade Combat Team, featured, full-image
Category: Stand-Alone Photo