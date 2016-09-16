Community involvement could net students cash

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

DALLAS — Students who go above and beyond in making a difference in their community could reap a handsome reward for their service in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Rewards of Caring Scholarship contest.

To enter, authorized students in grades 6-12 with a 2.5 or higher GPA can submit an essay in English of 500 words or less explaining their involvement in the community and why their community is important to them.

Four winners worldwide will each be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, courtesy of Unilever.

“Giving back and serving the community is important at any age,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sean Applegate, Exchange senior enlisted adviser. “This contest gives the Exchange the opportunity to recognize and reward those students that are truly making a difference.”

Entry forms can be obtained at the Exchange or at www.OperationInTouch.com. The essay and entry form must be postmarked by Sept. 29, 2016 and mailed to this address:

AAFES Rewards of Caring Scholarship Contest

P.O. Box 7781

Melville, NY 11775-7871

The Exchange

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service goes where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives through goods and services provided.

Exchange earnings provide dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs.

The Exchange is part of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors, responsible to the Secretaries of the Army and Air Force through the Chiefs of Staff.

