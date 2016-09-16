DoD seeks to improve performance through management, appraisal

Assistant Secretary of the Army

WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense has worked with the Office of Personnel Management to develop the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program, a DoD-wide performance management program that links individual performance to DoD values and organizational mission.

This program is a component of DoD’s “New Beginnings” initiative, an effort to foster a culture of high performance through greater employee and supervisor communication and accountability, increased employee engagement, transparent processes and improved capabilities in recruiting, developing and rewarding the DoD civilian workforce.

What has the Army done?

The Army has begun its phased implementation of the Defense Performance Management and Appraisal Program in April 2016. Approximately 3,100 civilian employees within the Civilian Human Resources Agency became the inaugural group to enter this new program, which ensures ongoing recognition and communication between employees and supervisors throughout the appraisal cycle.

Additionally, an automated appraisal tool is available for administering and documenting performance management activities. A hard copy prescribed form will be used for supervisors or employees who do not have computer access.

What continued efforts are planned for the future?

The Army’s phased implementation will be executed from April 2016 through June 2018. During this time, the Army will transition more than 200,000 Army Civilian employees into the new program.

Army offices responsible for the implementation have developed training for civilian employees and their supervisors (military and civilian) to ensure they understand the new performance management expectations and how to use the system.

Why is this important to the Army?

People are their most important asset and critical to accomplishing the mission for the Department of the Army. Recruiting and retaining the best talent in the civilian workforce is a key element in the American military’s ability to continue building upon the strengths of the civilian workforce.

What is it?

