FMWR Briefs

Today

Service Adjustments — FMWR offices will experience more adjustments. See the commanding general, Installation Management Command at https://youtu.be/JyDtOgqdXEc.

All White Party — Put on your all white outfit and join SB Tropics for a night of dancing, games and fun from 7-11:30 p.m. at Bldg. 560, 1565 Kolekole Ave. Call 655-8002.

Steak Night — Go to the FS Hale Ikena at Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, for Grill Your Own Steak Night and enjoy a steak made your way from 3-8 p.m. Call 438-1974 or 438-6712.

Resume Workshop — Create or update your resume for a private sector job. Choose the best format to demonstrate your experience and skills. Target your resume to the job you are seeking and learn how to summarize your accomplishments at SB ACS from 10 a.m.-noon. Call 655-4227 to register.

17 / Saturday

Tea Party — Women of the world can get together and share a cup of tea in celebration of International Women Friend’s Month at 12 noon at SB Sgt. Yano Library, Bldg. 560, 1565 Kolekole Ave. It doesn’t matter where you’re from; share differences over a cup of tea and light snacks. Also, bring your pictures to the craft table to design your own scrapbook page. Call 655-8002 to reserve seats.

Drags and Drifts — Attend the 6th Annual Drags and Drifts (cars, trucks and motorcycles show) at SB Tropics. (See detailed story on page B-1.)

Adventure Kayaking II — Get out of your comfort zone and come tour with SB Outdoor Recreation as it takes you on a long-range deep ocean adventure on the North Shore of Oahu. Travel from Laniakea Beach to Haleiwa Beach experiencing different swells and surf the ocean has to offer.

You must have attended the 101 program to participate in this activity. All transportation (up to 12 people), instruction and equipment is provided for $59/person from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ODR is at 435 Ulrich Way, Bldg. 2110, SB. Call 655-0143.

Ceramic Mold Pouring — One session costs $25, including supplies, from 9 a.m.-12 noon, at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. Ages 17 & up are recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Day for Kids — Attend the Boys & Girls Clubs Day for Kids celebration in a galaxy far, far away. Come out to SB Weyand Field from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., before or after the Exchange Star Wars Jedi Training to continue your intergalactic adventure.

Event features themed games and activities, food, shave ice, cotton candy, popcorn, door prizes, watermelon eating contest, space shuttle bouncer, Ropaphobia, rock wall, droid battle balls, costume contest, live DJ and photos with characters.

Daddy Boot Camp — Bringing first-time and expecting fathers with experienced dads in a discussion-based class that allows dads to ask questions and learn practical skills for taking care of mom and baby at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

18 / Sunday

Quilting and Sewing — Every Tuesday attend quilting and sewing from 5-8 p.m. for $25 (first class) or $6 (each additional class) at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572.

Ages 17 and up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — This class includes instruction and firing up to 15 pieces during class time, 5-8 p.m. Cost is $100 for a 10-week session at the Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 & up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

NFL Sunday Ticket at Tropics — Every Sunday at SB Tropics Recreation Center, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue, watch your favorite teams go head to head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

Sunday Brunch — Enjoy Sunday Brunch Buffet at the FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $24.95/person. Reservations encouraged. Call 438-1974.

19 / Monday

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB KoleKole Bar & Grill, 1249 KoleKole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Make your Own Sundae Monday — The dessert station at the FS Hale Ikena’s grand buffet will offer you the chance to build your own ice cream sundae, so make room for dessert at the same grand price of $14.95 for the grand buffet. Call 438-1974.

Employment Orientation — New to the island and looking for employment? This class at the SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. will orientate you to employment opportunities on Oahu. Learn about Spousal Preference and the Priority Placement Program for Spouses (PPP-S) seeking federal employment.

Also offered is information on civilian sector opportunities, contractors, resume writing classes, career fairs and opportunities to further your career and education. Call 655-4227.

Million Dollar Soldier Refresher Training — This training provides Soldiers with valuable financial tools at SB ACS from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Topics include saving, credit, investing and big purchases. Call 655-4227.

20 / Tuesday

Quilting and Sewing — Every Sunday is quilting and sewing from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at SB Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $25 for the first class, $6 for each additional class. Ages 17 & up are recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — This class includes instruction and firing up to 15 pieces during class time from 5-8 p.m. for $100, once a week, for 10 weeks at the SB Arts & Crafts Center. Ages 17 and up are recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Taco Tuesday Night — Every Tuesday come to the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill for Taco Tuesday Night. Enjoy three tacos, rice and beans for only $4.99/person from 5-8 p.m.

Anime/ Manga Drawing Workshop — Learn how to draw a Hawaiian vacation girl in anime or manga style in just three sessions at the SB Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $45/person for ages 10 and up. Call 655-4202 for more details.

Anger & Conflict Solutions — Prevention program for individuals to learn the basics of anger awareness from noon-1 p.m. at SB ACS helping participants identify their own personal anger clues and ways to de-escalate conflict situations. Call 655-4227 to register.

Toon Time Matinee — For caregivers and their children, ages 0-3 (older siblings are welcome, too). Enjoy the free movie (“Paddington”), fun and social interaction at SB ACS from 10 a.m.-12 noon. Call 655-4227 to register.

Pajama Story Time — Children of all ages are welcome to come to Sgt. Yano Library, Bldg. 560, 1565 Kolekole Ave., in their favorite jammies for this evening story time at 6 p.m. Readings include some classics and new stories about autumn. After the reading, enjoy crafts. No reservation required. Call 655-8002.

21 / Wednesday

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Wednesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Call 655-8002.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Ceramic Mold Pouring — One session is $25, including supplies, for ages 17 and up, from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the SB Arts & Crafts Center. For younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Burger Bar Wednesday — Enjoy at FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, every Wednesday. Get hot dogs and burgers at the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

SAFER Group — This discreet group meets weekly to explore issues such as self-esteem, self-care, safety planning and understanding abuse at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

Resume Lab — This lab is reserved for job seekers who have attended an Employment Readiness Program (ERP) Resume Workshop or who need to update an existing resume. Staff will be available to provide hands-on resume assistance at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-12 noon.

Bring your personal computer. WiFi and limited computers are available. Call 655-4227 to register.

22 / Thursday

Mom & Tots — Attend at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. For a mom/parent/guardian to enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4202.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Basic Investing & TSP — The best time to start investing is now. Learn the basics of the Thrift Savings Plan and other investment options, including stocks, bonds and mutual funds at SB ACS from 10-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4227 to register. Visit www.tsp.gov.

Family Day Luau — Gold Star mothers and families are invited to this luau, hosted by the Hale Koa Hotel. The luau is open to the public; however, during the event, Gold Star mothers and families will be recognized and honored. Prior to the luau, a ceremony will take place to honor Gold Star mothers and families in front of the “Honor and Remembrance” display.

The ceremony will start at 5 p.m.; the luau begins at 5:30 p.m. Families, friends and guests are asked to be in front of the display NLT 4:45 p.m.

“Military Knowledge” — On Sept. 22 and 23, AFTB Level K focuses on knowledge of military and Army programs, Army acronyms, community resources, and personal and family preparedness from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at the SB NCO Academy. Call 655-4227 to register.

23 / Friday

Lei Making — Learn to make a beautiful lei for $15 from 1-2 p.m. at the SB Arts & Crafts Center. Call 655-4202.

Paint and Sip — Grab a glass, an apron and a seat in the SB Tropics Ono Room, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue, at 7 p.m. Bring your neighbors, friends, family members and yourself for an unforgettable evening.

A local artist will instruct you through an original piece of art. All materials are supplied. All skill levels welcome. Includes two hours of instruction for $35/person, which is non-refundable. Call 655-5698.

Family Movie Night — Enjoy a night at the movies featuring movie trivia followed by a screening of “Rio” at the SB Kalakaua Community Center from 6-9 p.m.

Using LinkedIn and Social Media — Build your own network by using social media and developing your LinkedIn profile to net a job. Tips on creating a strong profile and taking it to the next level are offered at SB WHERE from 10-11 a.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

Parenting 101 — Take your parenting to the next level. Discover current “best practices” and learn tips and tools to assist you in reaching your parenting goals at the SB ACS from 12-1 p.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

Category: Calendar