Got ballot?

Angie Dizon

Installation Voting Assistance Office

Directorate of Human Resources

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Voting is our right and privilege as citizens, and help is available, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 28, in the main lobby of the Exchange, here.

A garrison voting assistance officer will be on hand to distribute and assist voters with their Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot.

If you’ve registered for the upcoming general election, your local election officials will mail your absentee ballot within 45 days of Nov. 8.

If you weren’t able to register at all, or if you have applied for a regular state ballot through the Federal Post Card Application and have not received the requested state ballot in time to vote by the election deadline, a voting assistance officer will provide you with a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot.

The ballot serves as a back-up or emergency form that can be used by service members, family members and civilians living outside the voting residence.

The Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot is acceptable to some states as both a registration form and as absentee ballot.

Let’s vote, America!

Voting Assistance

Visit the IVAO in the Soldiers Support Center, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, or call 655-5546.

