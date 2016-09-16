News Briefs: Sept. 16, 2016

Today

Signal Ball — Tonight is the night! Attend the 2016 Pacific Signal Regimental Ball at the Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki, 6 p.m. For info, call 653-5791 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2016-pacific-signal-regimental-ball-tickets-25499036304.

Combined Federal Campaign — The Hawaii-Pacific Area Combined Federal Campaign encourages you to donate to the CFC. Pledges made by service members and other federal employees during the campaign season – Sept. 1 through Dec. 15 – support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. Visit http://www.cfc-hawaii.org.

Fingerprinting — Digital fingerprinting services are now available, weekdays, at the locations and times following.

Schofield Barracks: Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438.

Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092. Wheeler Army Airfield: Child-Related Services, Bldg. 682, Rm. 104, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for child-related actions, volunteers and NAF actions. Call 656-1335/1320/1332.

FEGLI Open Season — For the first time in 12 years, Federal Employees Group Life Insurance is having an Open Season to allow eligible employees to enroll in FEGLI or increase their coverage up to the program maximum. You don’t have to have a qualifying life event, answer any medical questions or have a physical exam. Find out more before Open Season ends Sept. 30th. Visit www.opm.gov/FEGLIopenseason.

17 / Saturday

Revised Youth Center Closures — A Boys and Girls Club Day for Kids event will be held on Schofield Barracks’ Weyand Field – instead of Sills Field. The Youth Centers at Schofield, Fort Shafter and Aliamanu Military Reservation will be closed, reopening Sept. 19. Call 656-0093.

21 / Wednesday

Separation History Physical Exam — TRICARE is hosting a webinar for service members transitioning from active duty service, 6-7 a.m. HST, to learn about the separation history physical exam. After the presentation, TRICARE’s panel of subject matter experts will take your questions.

Sign-up at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/450929886499732226. For audio, dial 1-866-724-3083, access code 1085851. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and please don’t share any personal health information when asking your questions. Visit www.tricare.mil/CoveredServices/BenefitUpdates/Archives/09_13_16_SHPE.

25 / Sunday

Gold Star — The community is invited to join Hawaii’s Gold Star Mothers and Families of the Fallen special remembrance and lei presentation, Sunday, Sept. 25, at 2:30 p.m., at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, or Punchbowl. We honor and express our gratitude to Gold Star Mothers and Families who have lost a son or daughter in service to the nation. Visit https://www.army.mil/goldstar/ and http://goldstarmoms.com.

27 / Tuesday

Hispanic Heritage Month — This event is observed Sept. 15-Oct. 15, and Tripler Army Medical Center will host a Hispanic Heritage Month Observance ceremony from noon till 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Kyser Auditorium. Visit www.hispanicheritagemonth.org.

29 / Thursday

Mayoral Debate — The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is hosting a debate between mayoral candidates at The Plaza Club, Honolulu. Lunch is included with the paid admission ($25-$30, CoC/member rates; $40, non-members). Visit cochawaii.org/events. Call 545-4300.

Open House — The USA Health Clinic Schofield Barracks will host a Behavioral Health Open House on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. You’re invited to attend and become more aware of how to prevent suicide and other behavioral health issues.

October

6 / Thursday

Resiliency Training for Parents — Parents (Soldiers and civilians) can come to the CSF2 Training Center to learn skills to help them be the very best parents they can be. Attend training at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 6-7, at Porter Community Center, Schofield Barracks. Call 655-9804 for more details.

18 / Tuesday

Registration Deadline Today — Save the dates! The next Hiring Our Heroes Transition Summit at Schofield Barracks happens Oct. 18-19. Note, this event is mandatory for Soldiers with less than nine months before their separation date. Go to http://HiringOurHeroes.org to register and upload your resume COB today, and watch this space for more details in the coming weeks.

Ongoing

Preparedness — September is National Preparedness Month, and it serves as a reminder that we all must take action to prepare, now, and throughout the year, for the types of emergencies that we could encounter where we live, work and socialize. To learn more, visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website at www.ready.gov/.

SB HSO — Changes were made last month to the Schofield Barracks Housing Services Office procedures and operations regarding Temporary Lodging Allowance, or TLA certificates. Group briefings are held daily, and personnel must arrive on time. Call 655-3076 for more details.

A/C and DPW — The garrison’s Directorate of Public Works strives to provide timely response to air conditioning work orders despite increased system failures during the warm season and severe staffing shortages. The U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii community’s continued patience with A/C repairs is greatly appreciated.

Please help DPW by accurately describing your A/C failure and level of urgency, so that it may devote precious resources to the most critical cooling outages. Intentionally elevating the criticality of a cooling outage results in diversion of precious resources away from the true emergencies and overall delays for all work orders.

DPW A/C techs have been instructed to leave the work site if the work priority of a failed cooling unit is misrepresented. If you have a Demand Maintenance Order number, then DPW is aware of your situation and will work relentlessly within its operational constraints to get your system repaired based on priorities.

The DPW work order desk will provide statuses upon request after 10 days since the order was submitted. Thanks for your continued patience and cooperation.

Law School — The Office of the Judge Advocate General is now accepting applications for the Army’s Funded Legal Education Program. Under this program, the Army projects sending up to 25 active duty commissioned officers to law school at government expense.

Selected officers will attend law school beginning the fall of 2017 and will remain on active duty while attending law school.

Crimefighting App — The FBI launched a mobile version of its Bank Robbers website to make it easier for smartphone users to view photos and information about bank robberies.

Back in December 2012, the FBI launched its Bank Robbers website featuring a gallery of unknown bank robbery suspects wanted by the Bureau. Because the FBI, in its own bank robbery investigations, focuses on the most violent and/or the most prolific serial offenders who often cross jurisdictions, the suspects included on BankRobbers.fbi.gov are a dangerous lot and public assistance in identifying them plays a crucial role in efforts to apprehend them.

The mobile Bank Robbers application for iPhones (plus iPads and iPods) and Android smartphones should make it even easier for the public to view photos and information about bank robberies in different geographic areas of the country. The app, which works with BankRobbers.fbi.gov, can be downloaded for free from Apple’s app store or Google Play.

Call 655-8743 for further information or see today’s News Briefs online at www.HawaiiArmyWeekly.com.

