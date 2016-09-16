Orient Shield 2016 is a military, cultural exchange

| September 16, 2016 | 0 Comments
Photo by Spc. Patrick Kirby U.S. Army mortar teams with Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fire the M120 Battalion Mortar System at Aibano Training Area, Japan, Sept. 13, 2016 as part of Orient Shield 2016. Orient Shield is an annual bilateral training exercise held in Japan.

Photos by Spc. Patrick Kirby
A team fires the M120 mortar at Aibano Training Area, Japan, Sept. 13, as part of Orient Shield 2016.

Staff Sgt. Margaret Taylor
29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
Maryland National Guard

AIBANO TRAINING AREA, Japan — “Broncos” from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, stood shoulder-to-shoulder, Saturday, to kickoff Orient Shield 2016.

While much of the exercise revolves around trading military best practices and tactical planning and coordination, the overarching theme of the mission is cultural exchange.

“Mutual understanding is the most important and basic factor when conducting bilateral operations and this bilateral exercise,” said Lt. Gen. Ryoji Sunami, commander, 3rd Division, Middle Army, JGSDF.

Photo by Spc. Patrick Kirby U.S. Army mortar teams with Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, fire the M120 Battalion Mortar System at Aibano Training Area, Japan, Sept. 13, 2016 as part of Orient Shield 2016. Orient Shield is an annual bilateral training exercise held in Japan.

To facilitate that understanding, evening activities in the Friendship Hall on Aibano introduced U.S. Soldiers to various local customs and activities – from origami folding to group games – while allowing Japanese and Americans to mingle. Also, trips to the surrounding towns and cities let the U.S. service members experience their hosts’ culture firsthand.

The understanding generated by the cultural exchange strengthens the relationship between the two countries.

“The world continues to be a complex and chaotic place,” said Maj. Gen. James F. Pasquarette, commander, U.S. Army-Japan. “The fact that Orient Shield is taking place right now in Japan highlights the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance in the security of this region.”

Photo by Spc. Patrick Kirby U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division and 2nd Infantry Division, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stand in formation for the opening ceremony of Orient Shield 2016 at Aibano Training Area, Japan, Sept. 11, 2016. Orient Shield is an annual bilateral training exercise that take place in Japan.

Japanese and American soldiers attend the opening ceremony of Orient Shield 2016.

Orient Shield first took place in 1985. It is an annual, bilateral, tactical field training exercise co-hosted by the JGSDF and the U.S. Army Pacific Command. Orient Shield 16 is the 31st iteration of the Japan-based exercise series.

The Orient Shield venue rotates among the five JGSDF regional armies; this year, the exercise is hosted by 3rd Division, Middle Army. The primary American unit participating is the 3rd BCT. Approximately 1,600 U.S. and JGSDF personnel are taking part this year.

“This exercise is a tangible sign of the strength of the security alliance between the governments of Japan and the United States,” Pasquarette said.

Photo by Spc. Patrick Kirby U.S. Army Soldiers with 25th Infantry Division and 2nd Infantry Division, and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force smile for the camera at the Orient Shield 2016 welcoming party at Aibano Training Area, Japan, Sept. 9, 2016. Orient Shield is an annual bilateral training exercise that take place in Japan.

Soldiers with the 25th and 2nd IDs, and members of the JGSDF smile for the camera at the Orient Shield 2016 welcoming party  Sept. 9.

Tags: ,

Category: News

Leave a Reply

«
»

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

There are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 0 Comments

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.

Recent News Videos