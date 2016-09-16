Orient Shield 2016 is a military, cultural exchange

Staff Sgt. Margaret Taylor

29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

Maryland National Guard

AIBANO TRAINING AREA, Japan — “Broncos” from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, and soldiers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, stood shoulder-to-shoulder, Saturday, to kickoff Orient Shield 2016.

While much of the exercise revolves around trading military best practices and tactical planning and coordination, the overarching theme of the mission is cultural exchange.

“Mutual understanding is the most important and basic factor when conducting bilateral operations and this bilateral exercise,” said Lt. Gen. Ryoji Sunami, commander, 3rd Division, Middle Army, JGSDF.

To facilitate that understanding, evening activities in the Friendship Hall on Aibano introduced U.S. Soldiers to various local customs and activities – from origami folding to group games – while allowing Japanese and Americans to mingle. Also, trips to the surrounding towns and cities let the U.S. service members experience their hosts’ culture firsthand.

The understanding generated by the cultural exchange strengthens the relationship between the two countries.

“The world continues to be a complex and chaotic place,” said Maj. Gen. James F. Pasquarette, commander, U.S. Army-Japan. “The fact that Orient Shield is taking place right now in Japan highlights the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance in the security of this region.”

Orient Shield first took place in 1985. It is an annual, bilateral, tactical field training exercise co-hosted by the JGSDF and the U.S. Army Pacific Command. Orient Shield 16 is the 31st iteration of the Japan-based exercise series.

The Orient Shield venue rotates among the five JGSDF regional armies; this year, the exercise is hosted by 3rd Division, Middle Army. The primary American unit participating is the 3rd BCT. Approximately 1,600 U.S. and JGSDF personnel are taking part this year.

“This exercise is a tangible sign of the strength of the security alliance between the governments of Japan and the United States,” Pasquarette said.

Category: News