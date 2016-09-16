Teamwork key to preventing suicides, experts say

David Vergun

Army News Service

WASHINGTON — Staff Sgt. Miguel Sierra vividly recalls himself and his staff handling logistical matters in the aftermath of a Sailor committing suicide.

As a behavioral specialist and the noncommissioned officer in charge of the U.S. Army Health Clinic at Schofield Barracks, Sierra said this and other instances stress the importance of teamwork – Soldiers monitoring for signs of distress in fellow Soldiers.

Nine years ago, Sierra said he recalls “after the fact training,” meaning that units provided suicide education only after a suicide.

“When that happened enough times, people realized the issue was more serious than it was,” he said. Now, commanders and NCOs are getting the word out about suicide prevention. They’re being more proactive and less reactive.

Commanders are now more respectful of doctors’ advice, and there’s much less pushback from them toward behavioral health psychologists or psychiatrists and social workers, he said. These clinicians are trained to deal with symptoms of suicide as well as traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder, which can sometimes be possible precursors to suicide.

One aspect of Sierra’s current job is meeting with Soldiers who just returned from a deployment. During this “reintegration program,” he sits down with them and briefs them on the challenges they will face in returning to a peacetime environment and what opportunities and services are available should they feel depressed.

However, he added, just because a Soldier didn’t deploy doesn’t mean he or she is at less risk for a suicide.

There was a time when Soldiers felt too ashamed or embarrassed to seek help for suicide, depression, PTSD and other behavioral health issues, he said.

“It is still not easy for Soldiers to come and see us, but over the last five years, we’ve done a good job in telling them it’s not a sign of weakness to seek help,” he explained.

At one time, thinking about, attempting or committing suicide was considered a selfish act, he said. That only further alienated the person, and besides, it just isn’t true.

Now, commanders and first sergeants are even telling Soldiers about their own struggles with depression or PTSD, he said.

“Their testimony is even more effective than what I do. The message is, it’s okay to seek help,” he said.

Suicide ideation symptoms

Some symptoms of suicide, Sierra said, are Soldiers not interacting with their children, spouses or co-workers and behaving in unusual ways.

Lt. Gen. Nadja Y. West, surgeon general of the U.S. Army and commander, U.S. Army Medical Command, spoke Aug. 18, at a Defense Writers Group. She added to Sierra’s comments on symptoms.

Soldiers are the frontline people who can detect problems early, West said.

“Who knows what a person is like better than the person you’re with every day. That person can sense a demeanor change,” she explained.

She said that the first time a behavioral health specialist meets someone, he or she doesn’t know if that person is normally buoyant or normally really quiet, so it’s not known if that person is okay or not. On the other hand, a battle buddy or spouse can notice a change in someone who is usually quiet becoming boisterous and the other way around.

Buddy aide program

Sierra said that the Army has been encouraging the “buddy aide ACE” system for some time, with ACE standing for “ask, care, escort.”

The buddy aide, a fellow Soldier, “asks” if the buddy is doing okay and is trained to “care,” watching for outbursts, signs of depression, giving away possessions or talking about feelings of helplessness.

That buddy aide can then “escort,” or get that person to the chaplain or behavioral health expert for care and treatment, he said.

Buddy aides are also trained in ways to engage that person, so they don’t fear “what if I mess up when I approach them,” he added.

West said the Army has seen a dramatic increase in behavioral health visits by Soldiers – from 900,000 patients two years ago to over 2 million within the past year. The increase doesn’t mean the problem is getting worse. It means the word is getting out that seeking help is okay, she said.

Embedded behavioral health

West said another defense against suicides and other behavioral issues is the Army’s embedded behavioral health program.

Behavioral health providers are embedded in units, so Soldiers don’t have to leave work to go to the clinic or hospital. Now they’re part of the team, so it’s easier to speak with them, she said.

There are 62 teams supporting 176 operational units now, she said. The goal is 65 in 197 units. She added that she’d like to get even more, but there are funding and manning restrictions that must be taken into account.

Of embedded behavioral health team effectiveness, she said, “I’ve been out to various areas, and they were very well received. The line really appreciates it. We’ve found there’s a decrease in hospitalization rates as well for behavioral health issues. So where before you had to send Soldiers to a hospital and got to a point where they were in such a dire position that they had to be hospitalized. That decreased by 40 percent.”

These behavioral health teams, she said, are composed of psychologists and psychiatrists and social workers trained in behavioral health. There are a total of 1,700 of these providers embedded and in military treatment facilities, a number that’s doubled over the last several years.

If a unit doesn’t have an embedded behavioral health team, there is a virtual health program, she said. A Soldier can go into a room in complete privacy and speak with a provider by phone. They like that.

Category: Army News Service, News