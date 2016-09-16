Traffic Report: Sept. 16, 2016

19 / Monday

Modified Kolekole — There will be partial lane closures at Schofield’s Kolekole Avenue from Cadet Sheridan to Humphreys Road for repaving. The road closures will be in effect 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., weekdays, until Sept. 26

Alternate routes will be through Cadet Sheridan and Humphreys. Flagmen will assist with detouring and directing traffic. Lanes will only be closed when contractors are working in that area.

Local traffic access to parking areas for buildings 563, 563A, 1625 and1663 will be allowed, as well as access to Fournier and Kaiona avenues.

24 / Saturday

Flats Outage — There will be a scheduled power outage, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., affecting Fort Shafter Flats buildings 1535, 1575, 1585, and 1587, for electrical work.

October

15 / Saturday

WAAF Power Outage — The Wiliwili Housing Area on Wheeler Army Airfield will be without power, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., for construction work.

Ongoing

Historic Road Closure — There will be a partial road closure at Fort Shafter’s “historic” Palm Circle Drive, near building T-112, for utility installation. The affected part of Palm Circle will be restricted to one lane access from today through Oct. 8.

During work hours, the contractor will have appropriate signs and barriers for closing each side of the roadway.

Wisser, Continued — Intermittent road closures have begun at Fort Shafter’s Wisser Road and Bonney Loop for the installation of a new water main line, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., until Sept. 30. This is a continuing project.

The parking lot and Bonney Loop adjacent to Bldg. 520 will be restricted to local traffic only. While the intersection of Bonney and Wisser is closed for construction, a flagger will be at the southern intersection of Bonney Loop and Pierce Street to facilitate access to Bldg. 520. A second flagger will be stationed farther up Bonney Loop to facilitate the movement of cars and pedestrians adjacent to Bldg. 520.

The parallel parking stalls along the southern perimeter of the parking lot will be restricted to allow for two-way traffic movement. When no work is being done at the intersection of Wisser and Bonney, it will be reopened, and the road closure will be reduced.

Park Place, Phase 3 — The third phase of parking lot closures for construction work at Fort Shafter’s Signal Road continues. The project should conclude by Sept. 12.

Repaving — Schofield Barracks’ Lyman Road (between Hewitt and Carpenter) will have partial road closures on one lane until Sept. 22, weekdays, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., in order to repave the road. Partial closures will allow two-way traffic flow on the opposite lane. Alternate routes will be through Waianae Uka Avenue, Hewitt Street and Kolekole Avenue.

Back Door — Customers requiring services at the Soldier Support Center, Bldg. 750, Schofield Barracks, must enter from the back of the building through the lanai walkway due to construction and landscaping projects. Access will be constricted until the end of November.

All human resources, finance, transportation and replacement detachment services remain available during normal duty hours.

Kolekole Detour — There will be a partial road closure of Schofield’s Kolekole Avenue fronting the Schofield Inn for construction. The westbound traffic will be detoured onto Trimble Road northbound until the intersection with Cadet Sheridan Road – where a left turn will be taken onto Cadet Sheridan southbound – is returned to Kolekole.

This detour will continue, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through today. A message board will be placed on Kolekole prior to the roadwork and notifying motorists of the upcoming detour.

