3BCT spouses provide support for local nonprofit

A Surfing the Nation’s truck parked outside the “Feeding the Hungry” food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Volunteers from the local community, U.S. Navy Sailors stationed at Pearl Harbor, and senior spouses of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, helped to disturbed food to almost 200 local Oahu residents. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Staff Sgt. Armando Limon
3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs
25th Infantry Division
Magali Brownfiel dumps bread into a hold prior to Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Brownfiel is married to 1st Sgt. Michael Brownfiel, assigned to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
WAHIAWA — Senior spouses and children from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division helped to dispense food with a local nonprofit, here, Sept. 7.
About a dozen family members, along with members of the U.S. Navy, participated in Surfing the Nation’s Feeding the Hungry food distribution outreach in the central Oahu city.
“Today, we’ll see about 200 people,” said Craig Nunez, a Surfing the Nations volunteer. “Some live within our community of Wahiawa; some come from Mililani and Waianae area.”
Nunez explained the majority of the food recipients are from the Wahiawa community, with many being the working poor to homeless individuals.
“Surfing the Nations is a humanitarian, nonprofit organization based in Hawaii,” Nunez said. “Our main goal is to give back to the community.”
Surfing the Nations has conducted its Oahu food outreach twice a month in Wahiawa and Kalihi, two of the poorest neighborhoods in Honolulu, since 1998.
“We work with the Hawaii Foodbank, and we make boxes of food for them,” Nunez said.
Jodi Peterson places food in a box for a local during Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Peterson is married to Maj. David Peterson, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
About 25,000 to 30,000 pounds of food are provided weekly from the Hawaii Foodbank and Aloha Harvest, according to the Surfing the Nations’ website.
Andrea Disque, married to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, senior enlisted adviser, 2-35th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 25th ID, was one of the spouses wanting to provide assistance to the local community.
“I helped unload the food truck, box the food and handed it out to people who needed it,” Disque said.
Disque first learned about the Surfing the Nations’ food distribution program online, but hadn’t been able to get in contact with the organization.
“About two weeks ago, I got an email from Chris Ryan saying this was our brigade outreach, and I said sign me up,” she said. “I signed up my two children.”
Kim Wolff takes the identification card of local to verify she is a Hawaiian resident for Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Wolf is married to Capt. Corey Wolff, assigned to the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
The senior Bronco spouse, Chris Ryan, married to Col. Robert Ryan, 3rd BCT, 25th ID, helped to lead the charge in bringing families to the event.
“It’s our community outreach and we’re helping those in need,” Ryan said. “The outreach is held every first and third Wednesday of every month.”
More volunteers for the community service was most welcomed, Ryan added.
It wasn’t just Army dependents helping out with Feeding the Hungry, four sailors from the Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii, based at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, also lent a hand.
“I wanted to sign up for a good cause,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Roxi Beck, assigned to NIOC Hawaii. “It’s good to come out and help everyone out.”
Merika Kolowich stacks boxes of food prior to Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Kolowich is married to Master Sgt. Nicholas Kolowich, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Beck, along with her Navy peers, helped to unloaded, organize and hand out food during the outreach that lasted for several hours.
Nunez and the rest of the Surfing the Nations’ volunteers were appreciative for everyone’s combined effort to make the day a success.
“On behalf of Surfing the Nations, we’re thankful for the service members and spouses here today,” Nunez said. “We’re proud to work beside everyone here, and I hope the bond with the military here continues for years to come.”
Andrea Disque hands boxes of dry goods to a local during Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Disque is married to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, senior enlisted advisor, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Volunteers from the local community, U.S. Navy Sailors stationed at Pearl Harbor, and senior spouses of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division stand together after organizing food distribution for Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. The volunteers helped distribute food to 200 needy individuals who arrived from the local Wahiawa community and as far off as Waianae on the western coast of Oahu. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
A local resident walks down the line as he carries food he received from the Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” food distribution outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Volunteers from the local community, U.S. Navy Sailors stationed at Pearl Harbor, and senior spouses of 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, helped to disturbed food to almost 200 local Oahu residents. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Petty Officer 3rd Class Roxi Beck speaks to local prior to distributing food to her during Surfing the Nation’s “Feeding the Hungry” outreach at Wahiawa, Hawaii, on Sept. 7, 2016. Beck is a Sailor assigned to the Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, Hawaii. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Public Affairs Team, 25th Infantry Division)
