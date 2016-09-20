3BCT spouses provide support for local nonprofit

Staff Sgt. Armando Limon

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

WAHIAWA — Senior spouses and children from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division helped to dispense food with a local nonprofit, here, Sept. 7.

About a dozen family members, along with members of the U.S. Navy, participated in Surfing the Nation’s Feeding the Hungry food distribution outreach in the central Oahu city.

“Today, we’ll see about 200 people,” said Craig Nunez, a Surfing the Nations volunteer. “Some live within our community of Wahiawa; some come from Mililani and Waianae area.”

Nunez explained the majority of the food recipients are from the Wahiawa community, with many being the working poor to homeless individuals.

“Surfing the Nations is a humanitarian, nonprofit organization based in Hawaii,” Nunez said. “Our main goal is to give back to the community.”

Surfing the Nations has conducted its Oahu food outreach twice a month in Wahiawa and Kalihi, two of the poorest neighborhoods in Honolulu, since 1998.

“We work with the Hawaii Foodbank, and we make boxes of food for them,” Nunez said.

About 25,000 to 30,000 pounds of food are provided weekly from the Hawaii Foodbank and Aloha Harvest, according to the Surfing the Nations’ website.

Andrea Disque, married to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Disque, senior enlisted adviser, 2-35th Inf. Regt., 3rd BCT, 25th ID, was one of the spouses wanting to provide assistance to the local community.

“I helped unload the food truck, box the food and handed it out to people who needed it,” Disque said.

Disque first learned about the Surfing the Nations’ food distribution program online, but hadn’t been able to get in contact with the organization.

“About two weeks ago, I got an email from Chris Ryan saying this was our brigade outreach, and I said sign me up,” she said. “I signed up my two children.”

The senior Bronco spouse, Chris Ryan, married to Col. Robert Ryan, 3rd BCT, 25th ID, helped to lead the charge in bringing families to the event.

“It’s our community outreach and we’re helping those in need,” Ryan said. “The outreach is held every first and third Wednesday of every month.”

More volunteers for the community service was most welcomed, Ryan added.

It wasn’t just Army dependents helping out with Feeding the Hungry, four sailors from the Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Hawaii, based at Joint Base Pearl-Harbor Hickam, also lent a hand.

“I wanted to sign up for a good cause,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Roxi Beck, assigned to NIOC Hawaii. “It’s good to come out and help everyone out.”

Beck, along with her Navy peers, helped to unloaded, organize and hand out food during the outreach that lasted for several hours.

Nunez and the rest of the Surfing the Nations’ volunteers were appreciative for everyone’s combined effort to make the day a success.

“On behalf of Surfing the Nations, we’re thankful for the service members and spouses here today,” Nunez said. “We’re proud to work beside everyone here, and I hope the bond with the military here continues for years to come.”

