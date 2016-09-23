Community members gather for Family Night



Story and photos by

CHRISTINE CABALO

Staff Writer

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — When life gets hectic, Army Hawaii chaplains are stepping in to ease the stress and encourage fellowship with Family Night.

The weekly program is an ongoing series offered at the Main Post Chapel at Schofield Barracks on Wednesdays and at Aliamanu Military Reservation on

Tuesdays. For free, participants can sit in on mass, have dinner and then head to personal and spiritual development classes.

“This program is for both South and North sides since we’re feeding them physically, providing child care and giving spiritual food so to speak,” said Lt. Col. James Blount, deputy chaplain of USAG-HI. “The whole family gets to sit down to eat together.”

Blount said the targeted audience is Soldiers currently serving and their families, but everyone is welcomed to come. The classes offered are open to single Soldiers, retirees and the military community as a whole.

Reaching out

Since the Family Night series started up again earlier this month, crowds have dropped by for the food and fellowship. Family Night at AMR saw 118 adults and children during their second Family Night this month and 282 participants at the Main Post Chapel.

The event offers a respite from daily struggles for children and adults, which is especially appreciated by Pvt. Cortney Carmona, a chaplain assistant with the Family Life Center of the Religious Support Offices at USAG-HI. She brought her husband, who is also a Soldier, for a recent family night.

“It’s nice because we don’t have to cook, we can eat, talk with people we work with and hang out,” Carmona said.

After dinner, children and adults separate for their group activities whether it’s the adult classes, Awana childcare or Bible study for older children. Class offerings vary seasonally. Blount said Family Night has previously had Army Community Service classes and are working to have them again in the future. The current classes offered are religious studies but in unique topics.

“We have two adult Bible studies, Revelations Study and Experiencing God,” Blount said. “We also have a class every last Wednesday on Buddhism for Modern Living, so we’re trying to reach out to others in a big way.”

Children are divided into age-appropriate small ratio groups with activities and stories. Adults are able to choose what to learn and share in a peer environment.

“A lot of people show up,” Carmona said. “Everyone is very friendly. It feels more like a community when we are here together.”

She appreciates how everyone knows each other and is welcoming to new people who come in. Volunteers are also still regularly welcomed to help serve, prepare and donate food for the ongoing event. Carmona said everyone takes care of each other, showing people around and making them feel like a vital part of a community.

“If you’re looking for something for whole family, come down,” she said. “Family Night is not only for Christians or certain religions, it’s for everybody. It’s really good for children because they can interact and get to know each other.”



Family Night Schedules

Family Night is held Tuesdays at AMR and Wednesdays at Schofield Barracks Main Chapel. Mass starts at 5 p.m. followed by a free dinner at 5:30 p.m. Classes begin at 6:20 p.m. with free child care offered during the event until 7:40 p.m.

For more information about Family Night, call 655-6644 or email james.w.blount6.mil@mail.mil.

Main Post Chapel Adult Classes

Buddhism for Modern Living — Held every last Wednesday of the month, focusing on how to take charge and become a source of positive change

Experiencing God — A weekly class to develop a deeper spiritual relationship

Vatican Express — A weekly family-friendly class held every Wednesday

Revelations Study — A weekly study of the Book of Revelation

Main Post Chapel Youth Classes

First Communion Plus — Catholic children in grades 4-7 can prepare for their first Holy Communion.

Awana — Free child care available for children, divided into age groups. Youth as young as 2 years old and as old as 12 years old in elementary school. Bible study classes are available for high school and middle school students as well.

AMR Adult Classes

Sacred Marriage — Learn how marriage can deepen personal spiritual connections

Grace — Discover how grace can shape and strengthen lives

Beloved — All couples are welcomed to learn about marriage

Child care is also available at AMR.



