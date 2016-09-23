Engineers forge hui for Fort DeRussy cleanup



Story and photos by

Joseph Bonfiglio

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Honolulu District Public Affairs

HONOLULU — More than 65 volunteers picked up trash at Fort DeRussy in Waikiki in honor of National Public Lands Day, Saturday.

The Corps of Engineers’ Regional Visitor Center coordinated the event, which was supported by Corps employees, U.S. Army Transporters from the 545th Transportation Company, Punahou Junior ROTC cadets, Army Environment Command and Mokulele Elementary School.

Also participating were Honolulu District Commander Lt. Col. James Hoyman, Pacific Ocean Division Command Sgt. Maj. Yolanda Tate, and District Chief of Engineering and Construction Todd Barnes.

Cadets return

Over 30 cadets led by Punahou JROTC commander retired Lt. Col. Robert Takao concentrated their efforts on cleaning up the beach berm behind historic Battery Randolph.

“We’ve been doing this for over a decade, and we always get willing volunteers. It’s never hard to get the cadets to come out because they realize how good it is for our world to do things like this. I’m really proud of them,” Takao said.

Volunteers picked up over 16 large bags of trash from the area.

“We’re happy about educating the public on the importance of preserving and improving our precious natural and cultural treasures,” said Angela Jones, head park ranger for the RVC.

National Public Lands Day is the largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands in the U.S. It began in 1994 and focuses on education and partnerships to care for the nation’s natural treasures.

Last year, more than 16,000 volunteers participated in National Public Lands Day activities at 107 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes. The volunteers cleaned 1,300 miles of shoreline, maintained 143 miles of trails, removed 138,000 pounds of trash, and planted approximately 1,100 trees and shrubs on USACE-managed lands.

The USACE has been involved with National Public Lands Day since its inception and has consistently been one of the event’s largest providers of sites and volunteers. As the nation’s leading federal provider of water-based recreation, USACE manages more than 400 lake and river projects in 43 states.

With 90 percent of these projects located within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, USACE sites provide a wide range of safe and affordable outdoor recreation opportunities close to home.

National Public Lands Day

For more information, visit www.publiclandsday.org For more details on USACE recreation opportunities, visit www.CorpsLakes.us.

Category: Community, Sustainability