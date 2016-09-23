Exchange makes US Veterans Magazine’s ‘Best of the Best’

Army & Air Force

DALLAS — U.S. Veterans Magazine has bestowed one of its highest honors on the Army & Air Force Exchange Service: a spot on its 2016 “Best of the Best” list, recognizing employers, government agencies and educational institutions that support employment and business opportunities for veterans and spouses.

This year, the Exchange earned placement in the categories of Top Veteran-Friendly Companies and Top Supplier Diversity Programs.

The Exchange has been named to the annual list every year since 2013.

“The Exchange is committed to attracting, recruiting and retaining veterans and spouses, and we are honored that U.S. Veterans Magazine recognizes our efforts,” said Leigh Roop, executive vice president and chief, Human Resources officer for the Exchange. “Our veterans and military family members have made immeasurable sacrifices to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day. The least we can do is provide career opportunities for them.”

Employing veterans, National Guard members and reservists, and military spouses and family members is essential to the Exchange’s mission.

Approximately 27 percent of the organization’s nearly 35,000 associates are military family members; 10 percent are veterans; and 2 percent are active duty, Guard or Reserve personnel working part-time during their off-duty hours.

The Exchange participates in veteran-focused career fairs, partners with organizations, such as Hiring Our Heroes and Allies in Service, welcomes active duty military interns through the Operation Warfighter program, and collaborates with installation transition offices to recruit Soldiers and Airmen who are transitioning back into the civilian workforce.

