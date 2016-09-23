‘Get in, hit the objective and get out,’ says captain

Story and photos by Sgt. Daniel K. Johnson

25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

Rare air assault mission gets underway

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Soldiers of Battery B, 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, and 3rd Bn., 25th Aviation Regt., 25th Combat Avn. Brigade, conducted a joint mission, here, Sept. 16.

The “Lightning Assault Series” is the first iteration of mission essential task list enhancing training events being conducted by the units. The training is intended to further refine the brigade’s ability to work together to support light infantry operations in the Pacific.

The training was comprised of more than 52 aircrew, 12 aircraft, an entire battery of artillerymen and a fire support team. This level of training is uncommon outside of central training centers, such as the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.

“This is a typical mission set when deployed, but uncommon in garrison,” said Maj. Tyler Espinoza, operations officer, 3-25th Avn. “This type of training with this level of dedicated air assets is unprecedented outside of a CTC (command training center) – deployment environment.”

“This is actually a rare event for us, unfortunately, with all the other task and training events we have throughout the year,” said Capt. Trevor Koepp, commander, Battery B, 2-11th FA. “This is the first time in the two and a half years I’ve been in the battalion that this type of event has taken place.”

This type of training serves a double purpose. Aviation crews are able to practice heavy load lifts and personnel transport, as well as ensure they stay clear of the ensuing artillery fire. At the same time, the artillerymen are able to ensure their tactics, techniques and procedures allow for quick and lethal strikes while ensuring they can operate this type of advanced insertion.

“This type of training is huge,” Keopp said. “Now that we’ve switched over to a light infantry brigade, this is the way we should conduct our missions. Get in, hit the objective and get out. It makes us less of a target and helps us support the maneuver elements.”

Air assault gun raids provide an asymmetric advantage in both conventional and hybrid environments, said Espinoza.

“Our ability to rapidly maneuver artillery across rugged terrain provides the elements of speed and surprise creating a lethal effects on the enemy,” he said. “We place the enemy at a severe disadvantage by integrating aviation fires with this method of maneuver warfare.”

Exercises such as this will continue to strengthen the interoperability of units within the 25th ID and ensure that the division, as a whole, is ready for any contingency missions that should arise is the Pacific.

“That is part of why we initiated Lightning Assault, to better prepare, not only our aviation formations, but to enhance interoperability across the division,” said Espinoza.

