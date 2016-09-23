USAR leaders make readiness a priority at CTRA

Story and photos by Sgt. Jessica A. DuVernay

305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

9th Mission Support Command.

FORT SHAFTER FLATS — Command teams from all Army Reserve units assigned to the 9th Mission Support Command gathered in the Specialist Anthony Bongo Hall at the Daniel K. Inouye U.S. Army Reserve Complex for the Commander Training Readiness Academy, Sep. 12-16.

Attendees traveled from their respective units across the vast Asia-Pacific region to participate in this five-day training and readiness event.

The theme of the academy was aligned with Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Mark A. Milley’s guidance: “Readiness is Number One, and there is no other Number One.”

According to Lt. Col. Kathryn Simms, 9th MSC collective training officer, the CTRA provides command teams with best practices and techniques they can incorporate into their own plan of action in order to increase unit readiness.

The conference began with statements from who has always had a main priority of readiness.

“We have a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous environment and that is what we operate in nowadays,” Brig. Gen. Stephen K. Curda, commander, 9th MSC, said to leaders from the brigade-to-company level. “Nothing is as simple as how it used to be. Nowadays, we have no idea where (the threat) is going to come from, and that’s the type of environment we need to be prepared for.”

Curda said the key to maintaining the strong fighting force the Army Reserve has become and the way we stay relevant in today’s affairs is to constantly maintain unit and personal readiness.

“All of you in this room are my leaders, so I expect all of you to lead,” Curda said.

The 9th MSC also welcomed guest speakers Maj. Gen. Charles A. Flynn, deputy commander, U.S. Army-Pacific, and Maj. Gen. Susan A. Davidson, commander, , 8th Theater Sustainment Command. Both leaders touched on the changing world and our Army being able to adapt to those changes.

“You’re part of this, you are an important part of this,” Flynn said. “All of us,in the total Army have to be ready. You have to be able to know your job, do your job, lead your units and train them to meet the contingency requirements.”

The academy provided opportunities for leaders to take a closer look at their units, take personal accountability of any shortcomings and interface directly with the command staff sections and support personnel needed to address and correct any issues.

“I believe that as leaders we must set the example by being ready ourselves,” said Simms. “It is the foundation to all that we do.”

