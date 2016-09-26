500th MI’s driver’s training a success

Sgt. 1st Class Thomas G. Collins

500th Military Intelligence Brigade Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — “The Army Goes Rolling Along” isn’t just the Army Song. It’s what the Army does. The Army ‘goes rolling along’ across vast swaths of land, battlefields and other non­combat missions with its array of vehicles, troop transports and other equipment.

All of this “rolling” takes skilled drivers and operators as well as competent maintainers to keep everything operating smoothly. The Driver’s Training Program is critical in keeping Soldiers properly trained to maintain the highest level of performance and safety. Soldiers from across the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade participated in this brigade led driver’s training program.

The weeklong program, which began 15 Aug., focused on licensing more than 20 operators to properly perform preventive maintenance checks and services also commonly referred to as PMCS, along with on and off road operations with the high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) and the light medium tactical vehicle (LMTV).

“Driver’s training consists of a class room portion where we (the certified instructors) go over rules of the road, HMMWV and LMTV operations, and PMCS,” explained 500th MI Bde., Master Driver Sgt. Brandon A. Thomas. “Once the classroom portion is finished, we conduct hands on training for PMCS and then conduct on-road and off-road driving.”

Soldiers generally prefer the hands on training portion of driver’s training over the classroom.

“It is always great to train Soldiers especially when you get to see how excited and pumped they are to learn about and drive the vehicles,” said Sgt. Thomas. “They really wanted to drive the LMTV. It’s a bigger vehicle than most of the Soldiers have ever driven.”

Sgt. Thomas added that the Soldiers really enjoyed the HMMWV and LMTV off-road driving portion of the training. “It rained the night before we led the students through the off-road section of the class,” he added. “Soldiers really like driving through the mud.”

Spc. Jennifer Reeves, a student in the class and signals intelligence analyst assigned to HHD, 500th MI Bde., stated, “The best part of driver’s training was getting hands on experiences and getting to drive the vehicles,” she went on to explain the importance of the training adding, “I went to driver’s training to gain experience and learn new things so I can help teach my battle buddies and when I become an NCO, teach my Soldiers.”

1st Lt. Ryan Hernandez, HHD, 500th MI Bde., executive officer breaks down the importance of drivers training programs in regards to unit readiness, “The unit wanted to conduct driver’s training to increase the brigade’s readiness and execute its assigned missions, It is critically important that each unit has trained drivers and operators to maintain their respective unit’s equipment and vehicles.”

Training Soldiers to conduct a proper PMCS as well as, operate and drive unit vehicles is a vital part of unit readiness and is a critical part to mission success. Without these driver’s training programs in place the Army wouldn’t be rolling very far.

Category: News