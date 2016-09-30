5 things U.S. military, overseas citizens need to know to vote absentee

Federal Voting Assistance Program

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — With less than two months until the General Election on Nov. 8, absentee voters are beginning to receive their state ballots.

During Absentee Voting Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 3, the Federal Voting Assistance Program reminds military and overseas citizens to vote their ballot as soon as possible and to follow up to ensure that that their ballot is received by their election office.

Here are FVAP’s top reminders for ensuring Americans vote successfully, wherever they are.

Know that your absentee ballot counts the same as ballots cast at the poll site. All ballots submitted according to State laws are counted in every election. The media often will report the projected outcome of an election before all of the ballots are counted. In a close election, the media may report the preliminary results or say that the outcome cannot be announced until after the absentee ballots are counted. However, all ballots, including absentee ballots, are counted in the official totals for every election – and every vote (absentee or in-person) counts the same.

Every election, states receive some absentee ballots past the deadline for acceptance – but this is easily preventable. If you’re a registered military or overseas voter and don’t receive your requested state ballot early enough to submit it on time, you can go to FVAP.gov and use the backup ballot called the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB). Voters who end up receiving a state ballot after submitting a FWAB should still complete and return it, as well. States only count your backup ballot if your voted state ballot is not received by the deadline. Fill out your ballot and election materials correctly. Many states have specific requirements for signing the envelope or an affidavit enclosed with your ballot. Be sure to follow the instructions sent with your ballot to ensure it gets counted.

Check that your voted ballot reaches its destination. If you’re wondering if your vote made it home, check the status of your ballot by selecting your state at FVAP.gov and contacting your election office directly.

Military and overseas voters who need to register or request a ballot can do so by filling out a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) at FVAP.gov – by hand or using the online assistant – and sending it to their election office.

Federal Voting Assistance Program

The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) is a Department of Defense (DoD) organization that works to ensure service members, their eligible family members and overseas citizens are aware of their right to vote and have the tools and resources to successfully do so – from anywhere in the world.

FVAP assists voters through partnerships with the Military Services, Department of State, Department of Justice and election officials from 50 states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

State and local governments administer U.S. elections, including those for federal offices. FVAP supports state and local election officials by providing absentee voting information, materials, training and guidance.

Voters can contact FVAP’s call center at 1-800-438-VOTE (8683), at DSN 425-1584 or at vote@fvap.gov. Toll-free phone numbers from 67 countries are listed at FVAP.gov. Find FVAP on Facebook at facebook.com/DoDFVAP and follow @FVAP on Twitter.

For additional information, email vote@fvap.gov or visit www.FVAP.gov.

