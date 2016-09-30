AMR celebrates National Night Out, October 7



Community building is the goal of the annual family safety event

Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — A fun-filled evening is planned for families at the annual National Night Out celebration to be held on Oct. 7 at the Aliamanu Community Center.

A superhero parade kicks off the festivities at 4 o’clock, and families are invited to dress in their favorite heroic characters and join the fun.

Fostering community

The annual event is one of the biggest community-building campaigns of the year that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live.

The evening – packed with exciting demonstrations, engaging exhibits and just plain fun – is made possible with support from Island Palm Communities, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii and its Directorate of Emergency Services.

Families can look forward to visiting with the Federal Fire Department and climb aboard and explore its big trucks. Also, check out the Honolulu Police Department’s very cool D.A.R.E. vehicle and the U.S. Coast Guard’s rescue boat.

The Military Police and its K-9 Unit, McGruff the Crime Dog, and Eddie the Eagle also are part of the fun.

Be sure to stop by all the booths for great information and activities, including the Keiki I.D. Booth. Cyclists are encouraged to ride their bikes over and test their skills at the DES Bike Rodeo Course.

Topping off the festivities are giant inflatables, mechanical stuffed animals for kids to ride, face-painting, whimsical balloons, free hot dogs, pizza, popcorn and cotton candy.

The event runs through 7 p.m.



Category: Community, Community Relations, Safety