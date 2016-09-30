AUSA 2016 to include live, virtual streams

Installation Management Command

News Release

There will be three family forums at this year’s AUSA Annual Meeting. All three will be live-streamed through DVIDS.

The family forums follow:

“Update on Army kids: How are they doing? What do they need?” Will take place Monday, Oct. 3, 2-4 p.m.

“Financial readiness, military spouse employment and entrepreneurship.” Takes place Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-noon.

A town hall with senior leaders will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9-10 a.m. Soldiers and family members are encouraged to register to participate as virtual delegates.

Registration

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ausa-military-family-forum-virtual-delegate-registration-tickets-26175118484.

Other AUSA events will be live-streamed. For a complete listing, go to the DVIDS website at http://go.usa.gov/xK9XQ or https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AUSA2016.

If you watch any of the events, comment on social media using the hashtag #AUSA2016.

Category: News