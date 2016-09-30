AUSA 2016 to include live, virtual streams

| September 30, 2016 | 0 Comments

ausa_logo_ar9tInstallation Management Command
News Release

There will be three family forums at this year’s AUSA Annual Meeting. All three will be live-streamed through DVIDS.

The family forums follow:

  • “Update on Army kids: How are they doing? What do they need?” Will take place Monday, Oct. 3, 2-4 p.m.
  • “Financial readiness, military spouse employment and entrepreneurship.” Takes place Tuesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.-noon.
  • A town hall with senior leaders will take place Wednesday, Oct. 5, 9-10 a.m. Soldiers and family members are encouraged to register to participate as virtual delegates.

Registration

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ausa-military-family-forum-virtual-delegate-registration-tickets-26175118484.

Other AUSA events will be live-streamed. For a complete listing, go to the DVIDS website at http://go.usa.gov/xK9XQ or https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AUSA2016.

If you watch any of the events, comment on social media using the hashtag #AUSA2016.

Tags: ,

Category: News

Leave a Reply

«

On-Post Alerts

Alerts

Alerts

There are no current alerts.

| August 8, 2016 | 1 Comment

Subscribe

Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.

Privacy guaranteed. We never share your info.
Subscribe via RSS Feed Browse USAG-HI Photos on Flickr Watch USAG-HI Videos on YouTube

Recent Photos

Flickr is currently unavailable.

Recent News Videos