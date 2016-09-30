Community Calendar



Today

Federal Survey Card — Attention, parents! Help generate funds for Hawaii’s public schools. Federal survey cards were sent home with students Sept. 7. Please fill them out and return them, so you can help to generate $40 to $50 million in Impact Aid funds that will benefit all public school students statewide, including yours! For more info, contact the garrison’s School Liaison Office at (808) 655-8326.

The Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii — Classes are now being offered for beginning student pipers and drummers beginning Oct. 26. Learn a new skill and vocation in Celtic music and culture. All are welcome and no experience or musical background is required. Visit http:www.celticpipeshawaii.org or celticpipesanddrums@gmail.com for an application.

Mariah Carey in Concert — Advance ticket sales are underway for one of the best-selling female artists of all time. She will be returning to the NBC Arena, Nov. 25, with her “Sweet, Sweet Fantasy” tour. Hawaii residents and military members may buy up to eight tickets each at the Blaisdell Box office before worldwide sales open Oct. 1.

Commissary Fall Case Lot Sale — The SB Commissary annual sale will be held Sept. 29-Oct. 2. Paper, detergents, vegetables, water, cereal, snack, cookies and crackers and much more are offered in the tented portion of the SB Commissary parking lot.

Wahine Volleyball — The nationally ranked University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team hosts Cal State Fullerton, 7 p.m., at the Stan Sheriff Center on the university campus. Expect typically big crowds and lots of noise. Tickets available at the door and online at www.hawaiiathletics.com/.

October

1 / Saturday

Hawaii vs. Nevada College Football — The Warriors hit the Aloha Stadium field with a 6 p.m. kickoff in their 2016 Mountain West Conference opener. Tickets available at the Aloha Stadium box office and online at www.hawaiiath letics.com/.

Hiking — The Kolekole Trail (hiking and walking) is closed this weekend, Saturday and Sunday.

6 / Thursday

Kuhio Beach Hula Show — This free show, sponsored by the City and County of Honolulu, showcases culturally significant hula. Shows run 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Kuhio Beach Hula Mound near the Duke Kahanamoku statue, weather permitting.

Cameras are welcome and seating is available on the grass, beach chairs and mats. Call 843-8002.

7 / Friday

Daniel K. Inouye Elementary — The school will be repaving its parking lot through Friday, Oct. 7, so the asphalt parking lot will be closed. Please expect traffic delays near the school due to limited drop off/pick up areas and parking spaces. Also, when possible, avoid McNair Gate in the morning and afternoon. Pedestrians should use crosswalks and sidewalks to walk to school safely.

First Friday — Chinatown is the place to join the hip crowds at the many unique galleries, boutiques, cafes and restaurants that feature exciting art exhibits and free entertainment every month. The art galleries and most shops stay open late from 5-9 p.m., followed by a late night party at some of the trendiest, most popular bars in Honolulu. Visit www.firstfridayhawaii.com.

14 / Friday

Hawaii Opera Theatre presents La Boheme — One of the most romantic love stories ever to grace the operatic stage, and arguably Puccini’s most popular work, will be performed at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, 8 p.m., with additional performances Sunday and Tuesday, Oct. 18. Call the Blaisdell Box Office info line at 768-5252.

18 / Tuesday

Facebook Town Hall — Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Dawson hosts the quarterly online garrison town hall, 6-7:30 p.m., at USAG-HI’s Facebook “Events” page – https://www.facebook.com/usaghawaii. Soldiers, family members and civilians are invited to ask questions or provide comments about services and programs.

Ongoing

Food for Families — ASYMCA at WAAF has an emergency food locker to assist families. It’s open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 624-5645.

Jewish Services — Weekly worship services are held at 7:30 p.m., Fridays, at Aloha Jewish Chapel, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. No Saturday morning services or Monday Bible studies are offered at JBPHH.

Saturday services are available at the Ala Moana Hotel. Call 735-8161.

Service members interested in Jewish Bible study or keiki Hebrew School (Sunday School) may call 348-4560 or visit www.chabadofhawaii.com.

Installation Waste Disposal — For proper disposal in residential areas, contact your local community center. Do not place any cardboard, wood, bulky waste, hazardous materials or green waste in or around dumpsters. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/CurrentResidents.

Paws on the Path Hiking Club — Join other pet owners as they hit trails around Oahu. The Paws on the Path club meets the last Saturday of every month to hike together. Bring water for you and your pet, your cell phone and check the Hawaiian Humane Society’s website for any updates on weather cancellations.

The club repeats every month from April through the last Saturday, Dec. 31.

The group meets at 8:30 a.m. to begin the hike at 8:45 a.m. For more details, visit www.hawaiianhumane.org/.

Family Fishing — Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe hosts this free catch and release family event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Bring walking shoes, insect repellent, rain gear and fishing bait (fresh white bread).

A limited number of bamboo poles are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a 20-minute hike to the fishing area. For information/reservations, call 233-7323.

Vehicle Registration — The City and County of Honolulu satellite vehicle registration office at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is open for business, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 915 North Road, Bldg. 1314, in the Club Pearl Complex.

The service is open to all military personnel, their family members and civilians from all military posts with base access.

Mystery Shopper — Soldiers, family members, retirees, civilians and others who live and work on Army Hawaii installations have the opportunity to give honest feedback on the services they receive at USAG-HI facilities. To become a “mystery customer,” call 656-0880/0881 or log onto www.usaghi.cms@us.army.mil.

Mammograms — “Helping Women Now. Are You Due?” The U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB is now offering walk-in mammograms at the Radiology Clinic, Bldg. 685, first floor. Call 433-8355.

Vet Center — The FS Veterinary Treatment Facility is now seeing pets throughout the week from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., providing affordable preventative care and mandatory airline health certificates required within 10 days of air travel, and more. Call 433-2271.

