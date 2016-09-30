MWR Briefs

Today

Registration — Youth basketball and cheerleading registration is underway. Cost is $55 for youth born 2000-2011. Call 655-6465 or 836-1923.

Facebook Couples Challenge — Complete one assigned activity, each day, for 30 days, for a chance to win. “Like” the ACS Hawaii Facebook page to join the challenge at https://www.face book.com/Army-Community-Service-Hawaii-332495810239/?fref=ts.

October

1 / Saturday

Ceramic Mold Pouring — One session costs $25, including supplies, from 9 a.m.-12 noon, at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. Ages 17 & up are recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Adventure Standup Paddleboard 101 — Learn the art of stand-up paddleboarding for $59 with SB Outdoor Recreation, 435 Ulrich Way, Bldg. 2110, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Transportation (up to 12 people), equipment and instruction provided. Personal flotation devices are required. Bring water, snacks and sunscreen. To sign-up, call 655-0143.

Family Night with Arts & Crafts — Learn how to create a mosaic design, mount tiles and grout the finished product. Cost is $35 per project (can be shared with family members), from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. Call 655-4202.

Freddy Krueger Scavenger Hunt — Find Freddy at the SB Tropics Recreation Center, Foote Avenue, Bldg. 589, from 7-10 p.m. Activity requires teams of two. Be the first person to walk into Tropics with a Freddy Krueger T-shirt and receive an Exchange gift card. Call 655-5698.

Slam the Door Open Mic Night — A night of poetry, short fiction readings, acoustic music performances, dance crews, magicians and rap, or tell jokes. Performers can contact SB Tropics Recreation Center to sign-up. Event is at 7 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Mechanical Bull Ride — Test your endurance every Saturday in October at 8 p.m. at SB Tropics Recreation Center. Call 655-5698.

2 / Sunday

NFL Sunday Ticket at Tropics — Every Sunday at SB Tropics Recreation Center, Bldg. 589, Foote Avenue, watch your favorite teams go head to head. Doors open 30 minutes before the first game. Be sure to check out the Sunday breakfast menu. Call 655-5698.

Sunday Brunch — Enjoy Sunday Brunch Buffet at the FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., for $24.95/person. Reservations encouraged. Call 438-1974.

3 / Monday

Make Your Own Sundae Monday — The dessert station at the FS Hale Ikena’s Grand Buffet will offer you the chance to build your own ice cream sundae, so make room for dessert at the same grand price of $14.95 for the grand buffet. Call 438-1974.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB KoleKole Bar & Grill, 1249 Kolekole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Pau Hana Social — SB Kolekole Bar & Grill offers end of workday food and drink specials, 5-7 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; plus 4-6 p.m., Thursdays.

4 / Tuesday

Resiliency through Art — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202 as registration is required.

Volunteer Management Information System 101 — Learn how to use VMIS to get involved in your military community every 1st Tuesday of the month at SB ACS from 1:30-2:30 p.m. This class will help volunteers learn how to register for a VMIS account, search for volunteer positions and track their volunteer service hours.

Quilting and Sewing — Every Tuesday is quilting and sewing from 5-8 p.m. at SB Arts & Crafts Center. Cost is $25 for the first class, $6 for each additional class. Ages 17 & up are recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — This class includes instruction and firing up to 15 pieces during class time from 5-8 p.m. for $100, once a week, for 10 weeks, at the SB Arts & Crafts Center. Ages 17 and up are recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Coloring for Adults — Held at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and colored pencils provided, as well as tea and cookies. Call 655-8002.

Taco Tuesday Night — Every Tuesday come to the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill for Taco Tuesday Night. Enjoy three tacos, rice and beans for only $4.99/person from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

5 / Wednesday

Hired! Lifeguard Apprenticeship — This program is open to youth 16-18. Gain valuable work experience and on-the-job training; earn volunteer hours. Upon completion of the course, participants will receive their free Lifeguard Certification and a chance for a job after the apprenticeship. Applications for the Lifeguard Apprenticeship Program are due Oct. 5, and classes start Oct. 8. Apprenticeship is limited to 10 participants. Call 655-0451.

Domino’s at Tropics — Join SB Tropics every Wednesday in October for a Halloween Domino’s Tournament at 11 a.m. Call 655-5698.

SAFER Group — This discreet group meets weekly to explore issues such as self-esteem, self-care, safety planning and understanding abuse at SB ACS from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Call 655-4227 to register.

Preschool Story Time — Attend every Wednesday for stories, songs, dancing and a craft at 10 a.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Call 655-8002.

Beginning Acrylic Painting Workshop — Learn different types of painting in this $80, four-session class held at SB Arts & Crafts Center from 10 a.m.-noon. Finish two 11×14 and one 16×20 stretched canvas paintings. All supplies and instructions provided (pencil, canvases, paint and brushes). Workshop for participants 14 years old and older. Call 655-4202.

Burger Bar Wednesday — Enjoy at FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, every Wednesday. Get hot dogs and burgers at the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Category: Calendar, Community, Uncategorized