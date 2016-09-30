News Briefs: Sept. 30, 2016

Today

Volunteers Wanted — The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii, located at Fort DeRussy in Waikiki, is looking for volunteers to greet visitors and give tours. Open to active duty, family members, retirees and civilians. Shifts are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4:15 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday. Call 438-2825.

Combined Federal Campaign — The Hawaii-Pacific Area Combined Federal Campaign encourages you to donate to the CFC. Pledges made by service members and other federal employees during the campaign season – Sept. 1 through Dec. 15 – support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world. Visit http://www.cfc-hawaii.org.

Caregivers — The VA announced several new and expanded partnerships to support the VA Caregiver Support Program. The VA Caregiver Support Program supports the often-unsung heroes of wounded or ill veterans – the ones who take care of them.

Visit www.va.gov/opa/pressrel/pressrelease.cfm?id=2822.

FEGLI Open Season — For the first time in 12 years, Federal Employees Group Life Insurance is having an Open Season to allow eligible employees to enroll in FEGLI or increase their coverage up to the program maximum. You don’t have to have a qualifying life event, answer any medical questions or have a physical exam. Find out more before Open Season ends today! Visit www.opm.gov/FEGLIopenseason.

October

3 / Monday

Golden Dragons – The 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, will hold an inactivation ceremony, 1 p.m. on Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks. The ceremony is open to all with post access. Call 655-6273.

5 / Wednesday

CRE Change — The U.S. Army Hawaii Community Readiness Expo date is changed to today due to Tropic Lightning Week events. The CRE will resume its regular Thursday schedule Oct. 13.

Forum — The day-and-a-half conference “Future Focus: The Hawai‘i Innovation Initiative’s Forum on Medical Research, Cybersecurity & More,” will be held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village. Speakers from around the world, including retired Maj. Gen. Brett Williams, former operations director of the U.S. Cyber Command, will discuss innovation, particularly related to medical research and cybersecurity.

6 / Thursday

Resiliency Training for Parents — Parents (Soldiers and civilians) can come to the CSF2 Training Center to learn skills to help them be the very best parents they can be. Attend training at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 6-7, at Porter Community Center, Schofield Barracks. Call 655-9804 for more details.

18 / Tuesday

Registration Deadline Today — Save the dates! The next Hiring Our Heroes Transition Summit at Schofield Barracks happens Oct. 18-19. Note, this event is mandatory for Soldiers with less than nine months before their separation date. Go to http://HiringOurHeroes.org to register and upload your resume by COB today, and watch this space for more details in the coming weeks.

Ongoing

Preparedness — September was National Preparedness Month, and it served as a reminder that we all must take action to prepare, now, and throughout the year, for the types of emergencies that we could encounter where we live, work and socialize. To learn more, visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website at www.ready.gov/.

SB HSO — Changes were made last month to the Schofield Barracks Housing Services Office procedures and operations regarding Temporary Lodging Allowance, or TLA certificates. Group briefings are held daily, and personnel must arrive on time. Call 655-3076 for more details.

A/C and DPW — The garrison’s Directorate of Public Works strives to provide timely response to air conditioning work orders despite increased system failures during the warm season and severe staffing shortages. The U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii community’s continued patience with A/C repairs is greatly appreciated.

Please help DPW by accurately describing your A/C failure and level of urgency, so that it may devote precious resources to the most critical cooling outages. Intentionally elevating the criticality of a cooling outage results in diversion of precious resources away from the true emergencies and overall delays for all work orders.

DPW A/C techs have been instructed to leave the work site if the work priority of a failed cooling unit is misrepresented. If you have a Demand Maintenance Order number, then DPW is aware of your situation and will work relentlessly within its operational constraints to get your system repaired based on priorities.

The DPW work order desk will provide statuses upon request after 10 days since the order was submitted. Thanks for your continued patience and cooperation.

Law School — The Office of the Judge Advocate General is now accepting applications for the Army’s Funded Legal Education Program. Under this program, the Army projects sending up to 25 active duty commissioned officers to law school at government expense.

Selected officers will attend law school beginning the fall of 2017 and will remain on active duty while attending law school.

Crimefighting App — The FBI launched a mobile version of its Bank Robbers website to make it easier for smartphone users to view photos and information about bank robberies.

Back in December 2012, the FBI launched its Bank Robbers website featuring a gallery of unknown bank robbery suspects wanted by the Bureau. Because the FBI, in its own bank robbery investigations, focuses on the most violent and/or the most prolific serial offenders who often cross jurisdictions, the suspects included on BankRobbers.fbi.gov are a dangerous lot and public assistance in identifying them plays a crucial role in efforts to apprehend them.

The mobile Bank Robbers application for iPhones (plus iPads and iPods) and Android smartphones should make it even easier for the public to view photos and information about bank robberies in different geographic areas of the country. The app, which works with BankRobbers.fbi.gov, can be downloaded for free from Apple’s app store or Google Play.

Call 655-8743.

Fingerprinting — Digital fingerprinting services are now available, weekdays, at the locations and times following.

Schofield Barracks: Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438.

Installation Security Office, Bldg. 580, Rm. 130, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for military, civilians and contractors for clearances. Call 655-8879/1493/9438. Fort Shafter: Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092.

Provost Marshal Office, Bldg. T118, 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. (Tuesdays and Thursdays). Service is for military, civilian and contractor clearances, NAF and volunteers. Call 438-8001/1092. Wheeler Army Airfield: Child-Related Services, Bldg. 682, Rm. 104, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Service is for child-related actions, volunteers and NAF actions. Call 656-1335/1320/1332.

