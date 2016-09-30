RHC-P’s trained & ready combat medics are critical to medical readiness

Command Sgt. Maj. Richard F. Watson III

Regional Health Command-Pacific

HONOLULU — The link to survival on the battlefield is a trained and ready force.

Providing a globally ready medical force is one of the Regional Health Command-Pacific’s top four priorities.

As the lead Army medical command in the Pacific, RHC-P emphasizes medical skills training to enhance the readiness of our forces. MOS 68W, health care specialist (combat medic), is the Army’s second largest military occupational specialty. While every medical asset is critical to the delivery of medical care, the combat medic is typically the first medical asset to respond when lifesaving skills are required on the battlefield.

Soldiers assigned to RHC-P must be prepared to deliver high quality care that supports the warfighter on and off the battlefield.

The investment in our combat medics is crucial. They are the critical link to sustaining and keeping our wounded alive until they can be evacuated to the next level of care. That’s why, in the Pacific, the Army is enhancing its training platforms. The investments leaders make in training cadre will exponentially improve the survival rate of wounded Soldiers.

Recently, Tripler Army Medical Center, one of RHC-P’s military treatment facilities in the Pacific region, held a casualty evacuation exercise that involved combat medics preparing a casualty for air transport. This type of training helps ensure that when the time comes, the combat medic is confident and ready to provide the care needed to get the wounded to safety.

Leaders from the region level and the subordinate command level also continuously look for ways to enhance the readiness of our warriors. As a result, RHC-P’s training scenarios have evolved to address the unique environments found throughout the Pacific region. For example, jungle penetration extraction scenarios have been incorporated due to the extreme terrain and triple canopy jungles that can be found throughout the Pacific area of responsibility.

The skills learned in the recent training exercise at TAMC and in trainings held at other RHC-P subordinate commands in Washington, Alaska, Korea and Japan ensures that warriors in the Pacific always stand ready to conserve the fighting strength.

About Regional Health Command-Pacific

RHC-P orchestrates the delivery of world-class medical care for service members, families and eligible beneficiaries, and provides medical readiness and diplomacy in support of the U.S. Army Pacific in the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility.

RHC-P’s area of responsibility includes all medical, dental, public health, and warrior care and transition services in Hawaii, Washington, Alaska, Japan, Korea and throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

To learn more about RHC-P and what its subordinate commands are doing for beneficiaries and the community, visit www.army.mil/rchpacific.

(Editor’s note: Watson is the senior enlisted adviser for RHC-P.)

Category: Exercises, News