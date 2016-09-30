Signaleers gather in Hawaii for Pacific Regimental Week

Cake Ceremony Photo Ð 311th Signal Command commanding general, Brig. Gen. Lawrence F. Thoms, Sgt. Stephen Laboe and Sgt. Travis Wilt of the 307th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, and 311th Command Sergeant Major, Command Sergeant Major Tracy E. Barlogio, pose for a photo moments before cutting the Signal Regimental cake at the annual Pacific Signal Ball in Waikiki, HI, Sep 16, 2016. Sgt. Laboe is the 2016 311th Soldier of the Year and Sgt Wilt is the 2016 NETCOM NCO of the Year. (Photos by Spc. Nikko-Angelo Matos, 311th Signal Command Public Affairs Office)

Story and photos by Spc. Nikko-Angelo Matos
311th Signal Command (Theater) Public Affairs

 

FORT SHAFTER — As the annual Pacific Signal Week took place, Signal Soldiers made their way to Hawaii in celebration of the Army Signal Corps.

Various activities were held on the first day, which included an island-wide motorcycle ride, canoe paddling across Pearl Harbor and a bicycle ride across the city of Kaneohe.

Motorcycle Ride Photo Ð Soldiers and Civilians of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) receive a safety briefing on motorcycle riding at the historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter, HI, Sep 12, 2016. The motorcycle ride was the very first event conducted to kick off the annual Pacific Signal Week. Riders started at Fort Shafter and ended their ride in the town of Kaneohe. (Photos by Spc .Nikko-Angelo Matos, 311th Signal Command Public Affairs Office)

The events introduced Signaleers who’ve never been to the state before to some of the things to do in Hawaii while building team camaraderie.

“We are a network provider. We enable warfighters on the frontlines to complete their mission, and to do that, we have to make sure we provide the right services at the right time to the right team,” said Brig. Gen. Lawrence F. Thoms, commander, 311th Signal Command. “But also, more importantly for the long term growth and success of the theater, we have to train our young leaders.”

Signal Week included professional development for Soldiers and civilians and a prayer breakfast early in the morning with Vietnam veteran David Roever as this year’s guest speaker. Also, various TechNet equipment was displayed at the 30th Signal Battalion’s Network Enterprise Center.

Thoms gave his regimental address, Sept. 14, and discussed what lies ahead in the future for the Signal Corps, followed by a barge tour at the Admiral’s Boathouse, Pearl Harbor. Signaleers boarded a private boat and visited the USS Arizona Memorial to learn about the history of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

A golf scramble took up all of Sept. 15 as Signaleers divided into teams to compete against each other at the 18-hole Mamala Bay Golf Course, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Afterwards, a ceremony was held where the top three teams were awarded trophies.

Golf Scramble Photo Ð Soldiers and Civilians of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) receive a briefing of an upcoming golf tournament at the Mamala Bay Golf Course on Hickam Air Force Base right outside Honolulu, HI, Sep 15, 2016. Teams of 3-4 players took on the 18-hole course and later that evening an award ceremony was held. (Photo by Spc. Nikko-Angelo Matos, 311th Signal Command Public Affairs Office)

Once the final day came, the Signaleers gathered at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, early in the morning, to make the Signal Regimental Run. Participating Signal units held bright orange guidons high as they ran a little over 3 miles through Schofield Barracks while shouting out running cadences.

To conclude the week, the annual Pacific Signal Ball was held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, Sept. 16. Soldiers donned crisp dress blues, shined their dress shoes and traded black ties for black bow ties. The evening included traditional activities, like the regimental cake cutting, a guest speaker’s address, an award ceremony and dancing.

