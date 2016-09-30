TAMC Tip: Breast Cancer

In the United States, breast cancer is the most common non-skin cancer and the second leading cause of cancer-related death in women.

Each year, a small number of men are also diagnosed with or die from breast cancer.

Although the breast cancer diagnosis rate has increased, there has been a steady drop in the overall breast cancer death rate since the early 1990s.

Although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat.

Talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you, and when you should have them.

