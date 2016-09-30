Task Force Raider preps for CRF mission

Story and photos by 1st Lt. Joseph Salmento

3rd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii — Task Force Raider prepared for its upcoming contingency response force mission by training and certifying task force elements on individual and collective tasks, here, Aug. 26-Sept. 16.

Operation Raider Strike deployed Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 4th Cavalry Regiment; Company A, 2nd Bn., 35th Inf. Regt.; Co. A, 2nd Bn., 27th Inf. Regt.; and 29th Bde. Engineer Bn. under the 3rd Bde. Combat Team, 25th Inf. Division.

Raider Squadron provided mission command and logistical support for this operation.

Soldiers from TF Raider qualified on weapons to successfully operate their weapons systems during future collective training.

Following individual qualification, eight teams and four sections of Soldiers completed a live-fire exercise. Comanche Troop, 3-4th Cav. Regt., conducted a dismounted reconnaissance team live-fire exercise. It trained on infiltrating to an observation point, observing a target, reacting to it and breaking contact.

Apache and Blackfoot Troops, 3-4th Cav., accomplished Gunnery Table V and Table VI.

In Table V, crews practiced engaging moving and stationary targets using all of the vehicles’ weapon systems.

The Table VI crew qualification evaluated crews on engaging moving and stationary targets, using all vehicles weapons systems, while in offensive or defensive postures. More than 20 crews successfully qualified on Table VI and received their crew certification.

In addition, Apache and Blackfoot Troops conducted reconnaissance platoon exercise evaluations, training on route and area reconnaissance while being contested by an opposing force. All six platoons completed the exercise with each platoon having a unique experience.

Distribution Platoon, Dakota Troop, 3-4th Cav. Regt., and platoons from 29th BEB conducted a convoy live-fire exercise, training on reacting to an enemy and suppressing contact while moving in a convoy, with all four platoon completing the lane.

Co. A, 2-27th Inf. Regt., and Co. A, 2-35th Inf. Regt., conducted platoon live-fire exercises, attacking an enemy defensive position that included breaching an obstacle. All six platoons successfully breached and cleared the trench, completing the challenge.

Finally, key infantry leaders conducted a fire coordination exercise with the 25th Combat Aviation Bde. AH-64 Apache helicopters from 2-6th Cav. Regt., 25th CAB, and 105mm and 155mm howitzers from 3-7th Field Artillery Regt., 25th Div. Artillery, supported the exercise while company and troop leadership practiced calling for fire and echelon of fires.

Leaders came away from the exercise with a better understanding of employing both organic mortar systems and external fire support systems.

Task Force Raider significantly improved its tactical and technical proficiency while at PTA and is prepared to conduct operations in October as the OPFOR for Lighting Forge 17-01, and assume CRF1 in January.

(Editor’s note: Salmento is the unit public affairs representative for the 3-4th Cav. Regt.)

